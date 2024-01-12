"We just want the TNA logo": Aritzia shoppers not too happy about branding change

Aritzia fans have noticed a few of their favourite pieces have been stamped with a new logo, and some aren’t too happy about the change.

A few Aritzia stans took TikTok to share their thoughts about a seemingly new logo that reads “ARITZIA” in all capital letters, that has shown up on some of the brand’s Cozy Fleece pieces, which include hoodies, crewnecks, and sweatpants.

This has appeared to replace the TNA logo, which is usually found on these items. TNA is one of Aritzia’s exclusive house brands that focuses on relaxed and comfortable everyday wear (such as sweats).

“Sooo they’ve rebranded my fav TNA Cozy Fleece Mega Raglan Hoodie and IDK how I feel about the logo…WTH Aritzia?!?!🤔😩😮‍💨” wrote TikTok user Jasmine Christine in one video.

Social media users react to Aritzia/TNA branding change

Folks in the comments quickly responded with their thoughts on the apparent logo change.

“We just want the TNA logo omg,” wrote one commenter.

“Everyone: We want mirrors inside the change rooms. Aritzia: We’ll literally do anything BUT that,” wrote another.

“They tryna make it a hype brand like Nike lol no we don’t want Aritzia written everywhere,” said one person.

“Noooo😭😭 the TNA was the best part,” noted one shopper.

Others were worried that they would now have mismatched sweats because they already own some Cozy Fleece items with the TNA logo.

“Wait NO WAYYYY I was waiting for the TNA cargo sweats to restock for my matching hoodie but it won’t match ughhh,” wrote one TikToker.

But others seemed to like the new Aritiza branding.

“This looks so much more classy why is everyone heated,” wrote one person.

“Idk I think it looks cuter🥲,” said another.

Another TikTok user posted a video noting the changes.

“Now instead of TNA (branding) were gonna have Aritzia… which I kind of like,” they say, pointing to the new logo on a pair of sweatpants on the company’s website.

Daily Hive has reached out to Aritzia for comments regarding this logo change. We will update this story with any response.