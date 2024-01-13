Weekend winner: Lottery player now $250k richer as jackpot soars to $70M

A lottery player in Canada just woke up to some fantastic news: they’re now nearly a quarter million dollars richer.

All eyes were definitely on the prize last night, with a jackpot worth a whopping $60 million. The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, January 12, and the winning numbers were 05, 06, 07, 18, 22, 34, 36, and bonus number 26.

However, no one won the coveted top prize, and as a result, the jackpot has just hit the maximum limit of $70 million for the next draw. But there was still one big winner.

After matching six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number, someone won the second prize worth $247,558.90. According to PlayNow, that lucky ticket was sold in Ontario.

The third prize was split between 55 lottery players after matching six of the seven numbers, with each one winning a $4,501.10 prize.

During this draw, there were six Maxmillion prizes, each worth $1 million, but there were no winners this time.

No one won the Lotto Max Extra prize either, which was worth $500,000. The winning numbers were 3, 65, 68, and 96. According to OLG, no one matched the Encore winning number 7648059 for the $1 million prize.

In addition to the fact that the Lotto Max jackpot is now worth $70 million, the number of Maxmillions prizes has also grown. There’s now ten chances to win a $1 million prize during the next draw, which is set to take place on Wednesday, January 17.

What would you do with $70 million?