Canadians can still get part of $14.4M iPhone settlement — here's how

Canadian iPhone users hoping to cash in on an Apple class-action lawsuit settlement can finally submit claims but must do so within the deadline.

A BC Supreme Court judge approved the $14.4 million settlement in March.

The class action was launched in 2018 against Apple Inc. and Apple Canada, claiming that performance mitigation features of Apple’s iOS software (versions 10.2.1, 10.3, 11, and/or 11.2 for iPhones) caused defects, leading the iPhones to “prematurely age, degrade, or shut down unexpectedly.”

The software updates also caused defects in the iPhone batteries, which led to the ordeal becoming known as “batterygate.”

Apple denied the allegations in the class action, and the settlement does not admit to wrongdoing or fault on its behalf. The tech giant had previously agreed to collectively pay between $11,137,500 and $14,427,500 to impacted iPhone users in Canada.

Eligible Canadians could receive between $17.50 and $150, depending on how many people apply for the settlement.

Customers (except those in Quebec) who owned or operated an Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, SE, 7, or 7 Plus smartphone device with iOS 10.2.1 or later (for iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, or SE), and/or iOS 11.2 or later (for iPhone 7 or 7 Plus), installed or downloaded before December 21, 2017, may be eligible for payment from the class action.

According to the class action’s website, the deadline to submit a claim is September 2, 2024.

The claim form can be filled out online here. Class members must provide their name, mailing address, and iPhone serial number.

Ensure you have all that info handy before filling out the iPhone settlement claims form.

The deadline to opt out of the class action has passed. More information about the class action is available on the Canadian iPhone Management Class Action website.

The article was originally published on April 5, 2024.