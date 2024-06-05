More than seven of 10 Canadians want to leave their jobs in the next year

If you dream of handing in your two-week notice because you’re dissatisfied with your job, you’re not the only one; it looks like a lot of Canadians are over their jobs.

A report published by the recruitment firm Hays earlier this year found that 71% of Canadians are looking to quit their jobs within the next 12 months — the highest number the organization has ever seen. In 2022, 61% of respondents said they wanted to leave their positions.

The firm warns that this trend will only worsen as the economy recovers, and managers should brace themselves for more resignations.

“As 25% of the workers that answered they don’t intend to leave their jobs this year, they would consider leaving when the economy and unemployment stabilize, increasing the potential leavers to 78%,” reads the report.

Job-hopping has been a prevalent trend in the current economic landscape. An earlier report from Indeed found that Vancouver had the highest percentage of workers who stayed at their jobs for less than a year (20.5%) before moving on to another opportunity, followed by 17.5% in Montreal.

In contrast, the most loyal worker-employer relationships were found in Ottawa, with 27.22% of workers staying with their current company for over 10 years.

Hays’ data notes that layoffs may be slowing down, as 51% of organizations reported wanting to increase their headcount. New job opportunities could increase, making it the right opportunity for dissatisfied workers to jump ship to take on a new role.

Hays says the main reason Canadians are looking to leave their current positions is that they are “fed up.”

“From wages that haven’t really kept up with inflation to mounting stress, there’s been a noticeable rise in dissatisfaction levels among employees, especially concerning salary, job roles, and benefits,” reads the report.

The increasing cost of living is also putting additional employees and their financial well-being.

The survey found that 55% of Canadian employees feel more stressed this year compared to last year, and 46% said they feel unmotivated in their current roles.

Ultimately, Hays found that compensation matters the most to employees, as they’re looking for better remuneration, benefits, and opportunities from their employers.

The good news for employees is that some more compensation could be available for workers.

Despite global uncertainty, Hays said 87% of hiring managers anticipate implementing pay raises in the next 12 months.

Are you also looking to change jobs or switch entirely to another field? Share your experience and reasons with us at [email protected]. We’re trying to see something.

This article was originally published on March 15, 2024.