Start the car! IKEA's biggest sale of the year is coming

If you want to redecorate without breaking the bank, IKEA is having its biggest sale of the year soon.

The furniture store’s Hej Days sale is coming back this year with major discounts on storage, furniture, home decor and more.

Get ready to start the car from Thursday, September 19, to Sunday, September 22, with great deals to fill your Frakta bags.

“We’ve got savings in storage for many Canadians with classics like Alex, Billy and Kallax on sale for a limited time,” reads a news release from IKEA. “And there will be delicious daily deals in the Swedish Restaurant too.”

The brand already has a sneak peek of what shoppers have in store for them next week.

The classic Kallax shelf unit will be on sale for $99, down from its original price of $109.

If you’re looking for a sofa bed, you can get a $300 discount on the Friheten.

Looking to update your bed frame? The Slattum will be on sale for just $149.

Besides those items, IKEA says shoppers will get 15% off kitchen ranges, 20% off all food products and dishes, and 50% off assembly in addition to many other local offerings.

This is the second annual IKEA Hej Days sale after the company introduced the event last year in celebration of its 80th anniversary.

Before you check out the sale next week, make sure to sign up for the free IKEA Family loyalty program so you’re eligible for the deals.

The sale will run in-store and online.

Earlier this year, the Swedish furniture giant slashed prices on thousands of products in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

The company also started a petition calling on the Canadian government to end tax on second-hand items.

On March 22, the global home furnishing brand posted a petition on Change.org titled “End the Double Tax on Second-Hand Items.”

It has been well received by Canadians, with over 35,000 signatures. The petition’s next goal is to get 50,000 signatures.

IKEA is currently piloting an online marketplace for second-hand items in Oslo and Madrid. It’s expected to roll out globally by December.