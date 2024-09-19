From Cow Town to The Dirty Shwa: How these Canadian cities earned their nicknames

From nicknames about weather to some coined by Drake himself, it turns out people have a lot of slang terms for Canadian cities.

We’ve broken down some of the most popular Canadian cities’ nicknames in this list.

Take a read and see if you refer to your hometown by any of these names.

Raincouver

Starting with Canada’s wet West Coast city, Raincouver is a popular nickname for Vancouver.

It is also often called “Hollywood North” because it is a hub for film production.

Others call it “No Fun City” because it allegedly lacks nightlife and exciting things to do.

Other nicknames for the city include “Van” or sometimes “Vancity,” although the latter seems to be used sparingly.

Ditchmond

One Redditor pointed out that Richmond, BC, was nicknamed “Ditchmond” because of its “abundance of ditches.”

The ‘Wack

If you’ve been to the ‘Wack, it means you’ve visited Chilliwack, BC. Fun fact: the farming city is also known for its copious crops of corn!

K-Town

Located in BC’s Okanagan Valley, K-Town is a nickname for the popular vacation spot formally known as Kelowna.

Tuff City

Home to beautiful beaches and some of the best surfing in the world, Tofino, BC, is often called “Tuff City.”

“A grittiness comes from living in a remote place at the end of the road, which is how the moniker ‘Tuff City’ started,” states Tofino Tourism.

Deadmonton

One of the most popular nicknames for Alberta’s capital city suggests that there is little to do there.

“Deadmonton” seems to be a fan favourite online.

One Redditor said the nickname is fitting because “nobody wants to live there and nothing happens.”

However, another said they assume that anyone who calls it that “had a boring social group and zero initiative to explore what’s happening or available in the city.”

“Probably the most common nickname is YEG, just using our airport code as shorthand for the city. Lots of businesses using that in their name these days,” they added.

Cow Town

Known for its cowboy culture, Calgary is often called “Cow Town.”

Some also refer to it as “Cowgary,” noted a Redditor, or “Stampede City” in honour of the famous Calgary Stampede.

Much like Edmonton, the city often adopts its airport code (YYC) as a nickname.

Toon Town

The Saskatchewan city often goes by “Toon Town.”

It was also coined “Paris of the Prairies” by the legendary late Canadian singer-songwriter Gord Downie.

The Jaw

It sounds intimidating, but it could be a fitting nickname for Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, also known as “Canada’s most notorious city.”

That’s because Moose Jaw has a fascinating prohibition past. Legend has it that one of the world’s most notorious gangsters, Al Capone, even spent some time there.

Winterpeg

The capital of Manitoba is known for its harsh winters, and because of that, it has been coined as “Winterpeg.”

Sometimes, people simply call it “the Peg.”

Sin City

This isn’t exactly Canada’s version of Las Vegas, but did you know that Montreal has been coined “Sin City”? According to some online sources, the nickname comes from the prohibition era, as Americans flocked to Montreal to enjoy its nightlife and the free-flowing drinks at bars and speakeasies.

One website notes that it is sometimes called the “City of Festivals” because of all the fun events hosted there.

The 6ix

The biggest among Canadian cities, Toronto has a ton of nicknames. It should come as no surprise that some have gained popularity thanks to one particular rapper.

Some folks like shortening Toronto to TO or T-dot.

The 6 God (aka Drake) popularized the nickname “The 6ix” because of Toronto’s 416 and 647 area codes.

Other interesting nicknames for Toronto include “The Big Smoke” or “Hog Town.”

The Hammer

This is a commonly used nickname for Hamilton, Ontario, as the city has been a long-time producer of steel.

The Soo

Have you been to The Soo? That’s a commonly used name for Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

The Dirty Shwa

It feels like a diss, but according to the Internet, Oshawa, Ontario, is sometimes known as “The Dirty Shwa.”

There’s an entire Reddit thread about whether or not residents find this offensive.

One person said the slang term dates back to the late 1800s and early 1900s, when “mills, tanneries, foundries, and factories operated near the banks of the creek,” leading to much pollution in the city.

Soggy Town

It’s not the most flattering nickname, but according to one Redditor, this is a nickname for Mississauga, Ontario. A quick Internet search shows there tends to be a lot of flooding in some parts of the city when it rains, so we guess the nickname is fitting.

Haliwood

It may not be Hollywood, but Haliwood does have its coastal charm. If you haven’t pieced it together, we’re talking about Halifax, Nova Scotia. Some folks say they even refer to it as “Halifornia.”

Are there any Canadian cities that deserve a spot on the funny nicknames list? Share your favourites with us in the comments.