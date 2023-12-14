IKEA launching stylish new exercise equipment in Canada next month

IKEA has announced that it’s releasing a brand-new line of training equipment in Canada in January.

The Dajlien collection comprises 19 workout-friendly products with versatile uses around the home.

“[This collection] aims to redefine training through smart, multi-functional products that are easy to use, store, wear, and bring along with you – and designed to fit seamlessly into the home,” the Swedish furniture giant said in an email to Daily Hive.

Drenched in beautiful pastel and wood tones, the collection is designed using a Scandinavian colour palette.

There’s a sleek valet stand designed to hang, display, or dry your workout clothes and tons of accessories, including weights, exercise mats, and a belt bag.

The Dajlien bench helps support you through your workout and works as a storage solution.

Tuck your weights and resistance bands in there when you’re done.

“Inspired by old-school gym equipment, the Dajlien bench with storage can be used in multiple ways: as a training bench, of course, but also as a storage bench and even as a table when relaxing on the sofa,” said IKEA.

“Made from bamboo, it features a smart, non-slip mat that can be rolled up and tucked out of sight.”

The collection has a sage-coloured mini speaker and a cute matching air purifier. Both come with yellow straps and don’t take up too much space.

Pictured below in the top right corner, the mini speaker will retail for $19.99, and the air purifier will be priced at $49.99.

Other products in the collection include a fanny pack, a triple-tiered utility cart, soft yellow slippers, a wide step stool, two types of ponchos, a cushion, and yellow bath towels.

Are you looking forward to the Dajlien collection? Keep an eye on your nearest IKEA store or visit Ikea.ca in January.