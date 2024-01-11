Hundreds laid off across Amazon Prime Video, MGM Studios and Twitch

Hundreds of employees have been laid off across a few different divisions of Amazon.

The employees laid off were part of Amazon Prime, MGM Studios, and the streaming platform Twitch, although the Twitch layoffs represented internal changes, according to a statement provided by Amazon.

Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios Mike Hopkins said the layoffs were a “difficult decision.”

“We’ve identified opportunities to reduce or discontinue investments in certain areas while increasing our investment and focus on content and product initiatives that deliver the most impact. As a result of these decisions, we will be eliminating several hundred roles across the Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios organization,” Hopkins said.

It’s unclear if the job cuts impacted many Canadians, but Hopkins’ statement suggests countries outside the US were affected.

“We are following local processes, which may include time for consultation with employee representative bodies, possibly resulting in longer timelines to communicate in some countries. ”

Hopkins said it’s hard to say goodbye to “talented Amazonians who’ve made meaningful contributions.”

Over at Twitch, Canada is specifically mentioned in a blog post concerning 500 laid-off employees.

“If your role is affected by this decision and you live in the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, or Singapore. In the next few minutes, I will send an email to this group of people sharing the unfortunate news that your position is being eliminated and important details on everything we’re doing to support you through this transition,” the blog post read.

The news comes alongside Google laying off hundreds of workers.