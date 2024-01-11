Google lays off hundreds of workers in its engineering department, voice assistant team

Google carried out another big round of layoffs on Wednesday, reportedly focused on staff working on its voice-based virtual assistant, Pixel mobile phone, Fitbit trackers, and Nest thermostats.

According to The New York Times, the tech giant has cut “hundreds of workers,” and the layoffs have impacted its core engineering division.

The step is aimed at helping Google reduce expenses and focus on AI.

“We’ve had to make some difficult decisions about ongoing employment of some Google employees, and we regret to inform you that your position is being eliminated,” the company told workers, per text reviewed by the NYT.

Several Google employees have shared updates on social media about being laid off from their roles.

“Google’s back at it again with the layoffs. This time, my team and I were all impacted,” Daniel T. Hall, director of UX at Google, posted on X.

Alphabet Workers Union (AWU), representing workers at Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., posted about the layoffs, calling them “needless.”

“Our members and teammates work very hard to build great products for our users, and the company cannot continue to fire our coworkers while making billions every quarter,” AWU-CWA said.