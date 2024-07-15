Justin Trudeau meets Diljit Dosanjh, cheers for him like a superfan

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh got the chance to meet a huge fan ahead of his sold-out show in Toronto on Saturday, and it happened to be none other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Footage of the pair meeting before the singer’s historic Dil-luminati Tour concert at Rogers Center was shared on their social media accounts.

“Stopped by Rogers Centre to wish [Diljit Dosanjh] good luck before his show,” wrote Trudeau on X.

“Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums,” he continued.

“Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a superpower.”

Dosanjh echoed the sentiment in a post to his X account.

“Diversity is [Canada’s] strength. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre!”

The video shows Dosanjh and Trudeau sharing a hug and a fun moment with the superstar and his backup dancers as they cheered the singer’s signature tagline: “Punjabi aa gaye oye,” which translates to “Punjabis have arrived.”

While he had already made his mark as a movie and music star in Punjabi and Bollywood cinema, Dosanjh really stepped onto the global stage at Coachella in 2023.

Since then, his stardom has reached new international heights, as he’s made history on his current world tour.

He not only sold out the Rogers Centre this past weekend, but he also played a sold-out show at Vancouver’s BC Place back in April, making that the largest Punjabi show outside India.

He also became one of the first Punjabi acts to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June.

In a previous interview with Daily Hive, Dosanjh gave credit to his Canadian fans for their support.

He noted that Canada has become a “home away from home” for him.

“I love the people, culture, and overall vibe that I feel every time I find myself there,” he said.