All eyes were on the prize during the recent Lotto Max draw as the jackpot hit a cool $65 million. Although the main prize is still up for grabs, three lucky Canadian lottery players will each take home a prize.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, September 16, and the winning numbers were 04, 19, 29, 34, 41, 44, 46, and bonus number 31. Although no one won the life-changing prize, there were still a couple of big winners.

One person came extremely close after matching six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number. According to PlayNow, one lottery player won the Lotto Max second prize worth $274,605.90, and the winning ticket was sold in Williams Lake, BC.

Sixty-two lottery players matched six of the seven winning numbers, and each will receive a $4,429.10 prize.

There were eight Maxmillions prizes to be won in the draw, and two people managed to beat the odds by matching the same numbers for the same Maxmillions prize worth $1 million. The numbers were 13, 14, 15, 25, 26, 39, and 45. As a result, they each won $500,000. Both winning tickets were sold in Ontario.

After matching the Lotto Max Extra winning numbers 7, 12, 79, and 86, a lottery player from Burnaby, BC, is now $500,000 richer. The Encore number was 2473986, but no one won the $1 million top prize.

The next Lotto Max draw is set to take place on Tuesday, February 20. This time, the prize has reached the game’s maximum limit of $70 million with an estimated 10 Maxmillions prizes.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.