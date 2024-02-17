A Canadian investor is auctioning off his million-dollar sneaker collection and it'll make you feel broke

Canadian entrepreneur Miles Nadal has the shoe collection of a sneakerhead’s dreams — and he’s decided to let it all go.

The investor who hails from Ontario will be auctioning off a chunk of his rare sneaker collection in June, reported The Wall Street Journal‘s Jacob Gallagher in an exclusive.

According to the report, Nadal — who’s the founder of investment firm Peerage Capital — will be putting about 750 pairs of shoes up for auction.

This includes about 500 pairs of Air Jordans, shoes signed by OJ Simpson, Tom Brady, Steph Curry and Joel Embiid, and two pairs of rare Nike Air Mag shoes, which most will know as the self-lacing futuristic sneaker Marty McFly wore in Back to the Future.

The estimated value of what is called aptly called “The Ultimate Sneaker Collection” will remind you just how broke you are. It’s expected to sell for well over $2 million, R.M. Sotheby’s told The WSJ.

Nadal began his priceless shoe collection five years ago when he purchased 99 of the rarest sneakers in the world from Sotheby’s for $850,000.

The 65-year-old told The WSJ that he recalled telling his wife simply, “I bought some shoes.”

Apparently, for millionaires like him, it was like going on a back-to-school shopping trip to Payless — the collection was a bargain.

Days later, the investor bought a Nike prototype sneaker for the “Moon Shoe” from 1972 for $437,500, setting a world record sale for sneakers in an auction.

“It became the beginning of a trend that sneakers became walkable art,” Nadal told The WSJ.

The investor is a collector of many fine things, including hundreds of expensive cars. According to The WSJ, 144 of those cars will also be auctioned off, alongside the sneakers.

Daily Hive has reached out to R.M. Sotheby’s for confirmation. The auction company does have an announcement on its site about the “Dare to Dream Collection,” with the sale taking place May 31 to June 1, where it’s housed in 17,000 square foot exhibition space in Toronto.

“Every item was meticulously selected to exemplify what is exemplary, including examples from the most storied, iconic automotive brands, like Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Ford, to the complete set of The Ultimate Sneaker Collection, made up of 99 out of 100 rare sneakers, true pieces of wearable, walkable art,” reads the announcement.

It’s not clear if the exhibition space will be open to the public, or just to the highest bidder.