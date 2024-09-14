Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) play essential roles in Canadians’ health, and both federal departments are hiring.

While Health Canada’s role is to help Canadians “maintain and improve their health,” PHAC is responsible for disease prevention, outbreak response, and emergency preparedness. As of 2024, Health Canada employs over 10,000 workers, while PHAC employs over 4,000.

Both departments have various locations, and they’re currently hiring temporary clerical/administrative support workers and program officers.

The jobs are for casual employment, which means that workers are employed for 90 days or less per calendar year. If hired, you’ll help to fill in for vacations, sick and training leaves, and other situations.

“Are you interested in working for either HC or PHAC, which are cutting-edge organizations that value both your physical and psychological health and wellness, provide rich career development opportunities and reward innovation?” reads the job post.

“HC is among Canada’s Top 100 Employers for 2021 in addition to being recognized as Top Employer for Young People since 2015 and as Best Diversity Employer since 2010.”

Salary

According to the job website, salaries for these positions can range from $50,821 to $70,622. For more information on how casual workers’ pay rate is determined, check here.

Who can apply?

You can apply for the position if you are a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident living abroad. However, veterans will be given preference.

Requirements

You must have a secondary school diploma to be considered for this role.

How to apply

You can submit your resume online here. The application process takes an average of 30 to 45 minutes; the deadline is October 31, 2024.