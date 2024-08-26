RCMP is hiring for several civilian roles with great pay and benefits

Are you considering a career in law enforcement? The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is hiring for several civilian job openings across Canada.

With more than 700 detachments nationwide, RCMP is responsible for policing at the community, provincial, territorial, and federal levels. The national police service works to enforce the law, investigate offences, and help Canadians in emergencies.

The RCMP is searching for candidates with experience in administrative support, records management, 911 dispatchers, or telecommunications operators. These roles don’t require a degree.

These well-paid positions offer great benefits, such as health insurance and a public service pension plan.

Here are the openings available within the agency right now.

Location: BC, various locations

Salary: $64,265 to $78,190

Deadline: May 1, 2025

Requirements: Secondary school diploma or employer-approved alternatives.

Description: This role requires you to multitask and provide services to the public. You could be exposed to traumatic, violent, and disturbing events. You might be expected to travel for training and operational requirements; in some cases, you could be expected to testify in court. You’ll work in a confined or restrictive workspace, wear a headset, and be exposed to multiple computer screens and noise for extended periods.

Location: Chilliwack, BC

Salary: $57,217 to $61,761

Deadline: August 28, 2024

Requirements: Completion of two years of secondary school or an acceptable combination of education, training, and/or experience.

Description: This role requires you to have experience in procuring and organizing office equipment and supplies and using the (SAP) TEAM System. You’ll use Word and Excel to manage information in an electronic database. You’ll also provide other administrative support services.

Location: Three Hills, Alberta

Salary: $62,533 to $67,699

Deadline: August 30

Requirements: Completion of two years of secondary school or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience, experience in admin support.

Description: You’ll be working in a busy police environment where you could be exposed to graphic or unsettling material. You’ll be providing services to internal and external clients and the general public on the phone and in person. You must be willing to travel for work and training purposes.

Locations: Lac La Biche and Ponoka, Alberta

Salary: $73,798 to $79,511

Deadline: September 2, 2024

Requirements: Secondary school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training, and/or experience.

Description: You’ll be working in a busy police environment where you’ll work with law enforcement. You could also be exposed to unsettling or graphic material. You’ll help identify social and criminal trends by preparing related documents such as infographic documents, reports, presentations and briefing material.

Location: London, Ontario

Salary: $55,955 to $60,399

Deadline: January 30, 2025

Requirements: Completion of two years of secondary school or an employer-approved alternative. Experience in records management.

Description: In this role, you’ll work on various software programs, including word processing, email, database, and spreadsheet applications. Duties include preparing documents, mail runs, data entry, photocopying, scanning, shredding, and managing a shared inbox. You’ll also manage records, which can include indexing, cross-referencing, filing, retaining, archiving, or destroying documents.

Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Salary: $50,821 to $54,857

Deadline: June 16, 2025

Requirements: Completion of two years of secondary school or an employer-approved alternative. Experience in client services.

Description: Besides working with various software programs, you’ll provide services in records management. That can include indexing, cross-referencing, filing, retaining, archiving, or destroying documents. You’ll also perform various office administrative duties.