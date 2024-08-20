Global Affairs is hiring admin staff across Canada and salaries start at nearly $74,000

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) has openings for several administrative jobs. In these roles, you can contribute to Canada’s international mission.

The government department manages diplomatic relations, promotes international trade, and provides consular assistance.

“We lead international development, humanitarian, and peace and security assistance efforts,” reads the website. “We also contribute to national security and the development of international law.”

So, if you’re looking for a career in the government sector, GAC is a great place to start.

“A career in the department helps to shape Canada’s place in the world. Global Affairs Canada is made up of professionals who work in the National Capital Region and around the world,” reads the job post.

“With six regional offices across Canada and more than 11,000 employees supporting this network, Global Affairs Canada offers you the opportunity to pursue a broad career with challenging perspectives that enrich professional skills and broaden perceptions of other cultures.”

The department is currently looking to fill several administrative positions nationwide. Although most vacancies are in Ottawa and Gatineau, Ontario, positions are available in Calgary, Alberta; Vancouver, BC; Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Toronto, Ontario.

The number of openings available has yet to be determined, and an in-office presence may be required three to five days a week.

Salary

According to the post, the salary for these roles starts at $73,798 annually and can go up to $87,108.

Who can apply?

You can apply for the position if you are a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, and a member of the following employment equity groups: Aboriginal Peoples, visible minorities, and persons with disabilities.

Requirements

To be considered, you must have a secondary school diploma “or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience.”

You must be an effective communicator (orally and in writing), be able to work in a team and have the ability to multitask.

Required experience varies depending on the position, and some roles may require experience in producing written documentation (such as researching or validating information) and maintaining relationships with various stakeholders.

How to apply

Brush up that resume and submit it online here. The deadline to apply is on September 9, 2024.