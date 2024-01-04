New year, new job. The new year is a perfect fresh start if you’re considering a different career path.

The hiring website Indeed compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs in Canada, and we took a look to see which job pays the most crispy cheddar bacon.

Here are the top 10 jobs in the country, as per Indeed’s analysis, as of September 2023.

National average salary: $280,591 per year

Indeed job description: “A cardiologist is a doctor who focuses on the heart and cardiovascular system. A cardiologist diagnoses, treats, and helps prevent cardiovascular diseases. Cardiologists treat diseases such as hypertension, coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, and atrial fibrillation.”

National average salary: $358,908 per year

Indeed job description: “An anesthesiologist is a specialist physician and a vital surgical team member. Anesthesiologists keep patients unconscious and safe during surgery. An anesthesiologist is an expert in anesthetic drugs and pain management.”

National average salary: $298,065 per year

Indeed job description: “A psychiatrist is a physician who specializes in mental health and mental health disorders. Psychiatrists diagnose, treat, and help to prevent mental, emotional, and behavioural disorders. What makes psychiatrists unique is that they can prescribe medication for their patients.”

National average salary: $254,847 per year

Indeed job description: “A physician is a medical doctor who helps treat and diagnose medical issues. There are many different types of physicians. As a physician, you can work in a family practice, a hospital, or a specialized clinic.”

National average salary: $279,646 per year

Indeed job description: “Surgeons are medical doctors who perform surgery on patients. A surgeon cuts open a patient’s body to treat an infected area, a broken bone, or another ailment. The role of a surgeon includes many administrative duties, including doing the rounds and helping with post-surgery care.”

National average salary: $209,373 per year

Indeed job description: “Orthodontists are dentists who specifically train to treat misaligned teeth. They also help in the prevention and diagnosis of misaligned bite patterns. Most orthodontists work with braces, retainers, or other dental devices.”

National average salary: $109,196 per year

Indeed job description: “A chief marketing officer oversees a company’s marketing strategies and initiatives. Chief marketing officers reduce the costs of a business while growing revenue through various methods. A chief marketing officer must know offline and online marketing initiatives like social media, print advertising, and Google Ads.”

National average salary: $135,578 per year

Indeed job description: “A vice president is a critical executive in a company who helps run and manage an organization’s internal operations. A vice president will also work with other senior executives of an organization to see where problems may lie and determine ways to fix them.”

National average salary: $143,044 per year

Indeed job description: “Software engineering managers lead the development and creation of software programs or applications. A software engineering manager will also be the point of contact for different departments to ensure the application’s qualifications are being met.”

National average salary: $117,890 per year

Indeed job description: “A director of information technology oversees the information technology department of a company. This position may also include developing a program for an organization or ensuring the department runs smoothly. Directors of information technology manage different IT professionals within a company.”

Canada’s unemployment

Canadians saw increasing unemployment rates in 2022, which stood at 5.3% in 2022 and increased to 5.8% in 2023, according to Statistics Canada.

“The employment rate has decreased in four of the past five months and has generally trended down since January 2023, when it reached a recent high of 62.5%.”

