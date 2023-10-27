These are the highest-paying jobs in Canada, and the top five all require the same degree

Job-seeking site Indeed.com compiled a list of Canada’s highest-paying jobs last month, and the top five are all in the same field.

The data was released to the public on September 16 for job-seekers looking to choose the most lucrative career path.

But be warned, landing one of these top-paying gigs isn’t easy.

Anesthesiologist: $359,000 per year

These doctors keep patients asleep and comfortable as they undergo surgery. They’re experts in anesthetic drugs and pain management, according to Indeed. Again, training involves an undergrad degree, then medical school, then five years of residency.

Psychiatrist: $298,000 per year

This type of doctor specializes in treating mental illness, including by prescribing drugs. Four years of medical school and a five-year residency after undergrad are required.

Cardiologist: $281,000 per year

This is a doctor specializing in the heart and cardiovascular system. Securing a cardiologist position requires an undergrad degree, four years of medical school, and five years of residency training in the specialty.

Surgeon: $280,000 per year

This type of doctor performs surgery on patients, with procedures that can be intense.

Physician: $255,000 per year

This is a more broad term that encompasses several types of doctors, including family doctors.

Orthodontist: $209,000 per year

These specialized dentists treat misaligned teeth.

Software engineering manager: $143,000 per year

These folks work with multiple departments and employees to develop software or applications. A background in computer science or engineering is usually a prerequisite.

Vice president: $135,000 per year

This person helps a company manage its internal or external operations, and expertise areas vary by industry.

Director of information technology: $118,000 per year

This person oversees a company’s IT department. Computer science and engineering certifications are common ways into the field.

Enterprise architect: $110,000

Another IT position that oversees a company’s network and programs.

Chief marketing officer: $109,000 per year

These high-level positions oversee a company’s marketing initiatives and typically require degrees in business or communications.

Software architect: $109,000

These folks design elements of software programs and have post-secondary qualifications in computer science or engineering.

Pharmacist: $105,000

A creator and dispenser of prescription medication for patients. A science background and pharmacy degree is required.

Corporate controller: $103,000

These financial professionals ensure the well-being of a company’s accounts.

Data scientist: $85,000 per year

These workers collect and analyze large amounts of data and typically have degrees in computer science or mathematics.