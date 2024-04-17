Canadian grandma on her deathbed leaves scathing final words for Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is no stranger to hate mail.

Just look under any of his posts on X, and you’ll find thousands of messages from Canadians who are less than pleased with his leadership.

You know what’s not fair? Another 18 months of you!! — Junebugspitfire (@junebugspitfire) April 16, 2024

But one Canadian grandma took it a step further, sending Trudeau some scathing final words — from her deathbed.

TikTok user @furyatthewall shared a video of her “dying grandma” sending a message to the politician in her hospital bed on Tuesday.

“Doctors told me I’m on my way out, meaning, I’m dying,” grandma says in the video. “And you know what? I am so damn happy that I’ll finally get Justin Trudeau out of my life.”

The TikTok now has over 330,000 views. It has received mixed reactions from folks in the comments.

Many agree with the grandma and want Trudeau to see the video.

“I really hope this message gets to Trudeau god bless,” reads one comment.

“We owe this woman her peace. I will honour her spirit and make it my life’s work to remove him from office. ❤️” added another.

“Y’all do realize that this is on her mind because him being in the office has impacted her negatively in several ways,” suggested one commenter. “She is reflecting on her own life and sadly a politician has had such significance.”

Others judged her for thinking about the prime minister in her last days.

“How sad that could let a prime minister take up that much hateful energy,” reads one comment.

“Imagine you’re in your last days and this what you focus 🙄” added another.

“Posting this video says more about the family than Justin Trudeau..” a TikToker commented.

The original poster had a similar reply to all of these criticisms: “because my grandma jokes even when she dying ? nah she amazing to have a sense of humor.”

According to one reply to a comment, @furyatthewall says her grandma is dying from cancer.

Trudeau has been on the receiving end of biting public messages recently. In early April, ex-Liberal MP Jody Wilson-Raybould posted a jab at her old co-worker on X in the form of a song.

Yesterday, the federal government revealed its 2024 budget, which had some strong reactions from Canadians.