"Tough to be a parent in 2024": Canadians slam Nestlé for soaring price of baby formula

It’s already a struggle to afford groceries as a single person, imagine being a new parent who has to deal with soaring baby formula prices.

That’s what one person pointed out in a recent Reddit post. User drewber83 shared a photo of the price of Nestlé Good Start baby formula in New Brunswick.

“Tough to be a parent in 2024,” reads the post. “I can’t imagine having a kid and not being able to breastfeed them and having to spend this much.”

The photo shows a 942-gram container costing $62.99.

It’s not clear what store it’s being sold at, but a quick online scan shows that the same brand of baby formula is $65.79 at Shoppers Drug Mart, $62.97 at Walmart, and $62.99 at No Frills.

Canadian parents flooded the comments, many saying that they’ve seen these prices double in the past few years.

“In 2021, I was paying $19.96 for one can of regular Good Start. In 2024, it’s now $37.97 for the same can,” reads one comment.

“Yes, in the last two years the price of formula has DOUBLED,” reads another comment. “Canada doesn’t make formula, not a single factory in the entire country. So we’re 100% dependent on leftovers from US demand…. which just like our pharmaceuticals…. leads to shortages.”

Many blame suppliers like Nestlé for the inflated baby formula prices.

“In 2016, I was paying $26.99 on sale and now I see the online mom groups excited about $43 at Costco… hopefully it’s larger than this, too. And an obligatory f**k Nestlé,” shared one parent.

A general practitioner based in Nova Scotia even shared an interview with CBC Halifax about skyrocketing formula prices.

“It’s not just Loblaws when it comes to high prices- every chain has this issue,” they explained. “It appears the suppliers are the culprit- Mead and Johnson, Abbott Pharmaceutical, and Nestlé to name a few when it comes to North America.”

One childless Redditor asked how many servings one can of formula would be and received what they called a “depressing” reply.

According to a CBC investigation in 2020, Nestlé said raw packaging and material costs, import duties, costs of production, local taxes, and shipping and transportation are just a few factors that can influence the retail price of baby formula.

If you’re a parent, how have these prices affected you? Let us know in the comments.