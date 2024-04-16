"Performative pageantry": Canadians react to the federal government's Budget 2024 plan

Reactions are pouring in following the federal government’s announcement of Budget 2024 on Tuesday afternoon.

This year’s budget focused on “fairness for every generation” and proposes over $52.9 billion in new spending.

When young people feel like they can’t get ahead in the same way their parents or grandparents could, that’s not fair. It's our job to fix that — and, in Budget 2024, we are. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 16, 2024

This includes spending to “unlock” 3.87 million new homes by 2031, creating universal coverage for contraceptives, and creating a National School Food Program.

The full Budget 2024 document and summary can be found here.

Canadians took to social media to express their thoughts about the federal government’s economic plan.

One person said the decision to increase the capital gains tax is a “bold move,” as one of the most significant parts of Budget 2024 was the Liberals’ plan to improve tax fairness in Canada.

“To make Canada’s system fairer, the inclusion rate — the portion of capital gains on which tax is paid — for capital gains for individuals with more than $250,000 in capital gains in a year will increase from one-half to two-thirds. Individuals will continue to only pay tax on 50% of any capital gains up to $250,000 per year,” the government said in a press release following the budget announcement.

Increasing Capital Gains Tax is a bold move! Let’s hope it pans out. — Dan Last name (@DanFromVictoria) April 16, 2024

“It really is a nothing budget,” remarked a commenter.

It really is a nothing budget. — Mike B (@msbjj48) April 16, 2024

One X user accused the Liberal government of “driving talent and capital out of Canada.”

You are driving talent and capital out of Canada. Our children will be poorer because of your total lack of respect for hard work and basic economics. — James Dueck (@jamesdueck) April 16, 2024

“Imagine a time, when Canada didn’t need a school lunch program,” read a comment, referring to the plan to invest $1 billion over five years to create the National School Food Program.

Another person said that Canadians should be able to vote on whether they “agree” with the government’s budget.

Let us vote on whether we agree with your plans. You’ve targeted my home province (which is yours too!) and the industry I work in for the entirety of this government’s time in office. Fairness for every generation you say? There’s no fairness for O&G workers or Albertans.… — Kevin in Canada (@kjbrosha) April 16, 2024

One person referred to the budget as “performative pageantry.”

Performative pagentry — Bruce Nickson (@brucenix) April 16, 2024

Some folks had thoughts regarding the Liberals’ plan to “unlock” over three million homes to “solve the housing crisis.”

3.87 million new homes. That's the Liberal plan to solve the housing crisis. #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/NOYgLkV7vW — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) April 16, 2024

“Not a hope in hell to hit these targets,” stated a commenter.

😂 not a hope in hell to hit these targets. — R. Shand (@GeoffreyShand) April 16, 2024

Another person said the government “might as well promise rainbows and unicorns.”

You might as well promise rainbows and unicorns. This is fantasy. — Jared, Father of Wheatens (@JaredDapena) April 16, 2024

I’ll believe it when I have a home. — Jimmy James (@jjames156) April 16, 2024

If you believe this, you believe Santa brings Christmas presents too — AK47 (@alastair_ak47) April 16, 2024

