These government jobs don’t require a degree and some pay over $70,000 to start

Full-time jobs have been hard to come by lately, especially in Canada’s competitive job market. Luckily, several government agencies are hiring, and these roles don’t require a degree.

It’s pretty tough out there for job seekers right now, and if you’re having a rough time looking for a new job, you’re not alone. According to a report by Hiring Lab, Indeed’s data insights division, job opportunities have been on the decline nationwide since 2022, and job growth has been mixed across various regions.

Fortunately, there are some government agencies that are hiring right now. Whether you’re looking for a career change or have always wanted to work in public service, these government jobs might be the perfect gift. You might want to brush up your resume fast — the deadline to apply for some of these roles is coming up soon.

Where: Statistics Canada

Location: Edmonton (Alberta), Vancouver (British Columbia), Winnipeg (Manitoba), Halifax (Nova Scotia), Ottawa (Ontario), Sturgeon Falls (Ontario), Toronto (Ontario), Montréal Island (Québec), Sherbrooke (Québec)

Salary: $61,786 to $69,106

Deadline: October 9, 2024

Requirements: Secondary school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training and experience

Description: As an administrative assistant, you’ll organize and maintain the senior manager’s agenda and appointments. You’ll also be in charge of tracking HR and financial documents. As a compensation administrator, you’ll determine employee compensation entitlements. You’ll also prepare and process compensation transaction requests.

Where: Correctional Service Canada

Location: Abbotsford (British Columbia), Agassiz (British Columbia), Bath (Ontario), Campbellford (Ontario), Dorchester (New Brunswick), Drumheller (Alberta), Edmonton (Alberta), Grande Cache (Alberta), Gravenhurst (Alberta), Innisfail (Alberta), Kingston (Ontario), Mission (British Columbia), Prince Albert (Saskatchewan), Renous (New Brunswick), Saskatoon (Saskatchewan), Springhill (Nova Scotia), Stony Mountain (Manitoba), Winnipeg (Manitoba)

Salary: $66,974 to $84,045

Deadline: October 9, 2024

Requirements: High school diploma or satisfactory score on the Public Service Commission (PSC) test

Description: This full-time role requires shift work that varies by institution. You’ll help enhance public safety by guiding offenders and helping them become law-abiding citizens in a reasonable, safe, and humane manner.

Where: National Defence – Canadian Forces Housing Agency

Location: Cold Lake (Alberta), Edmonton (Alberta), Suffield (Alberta), Wainwright (Alberta), Comox (British Columbia), Esquimalt (British Columbia), Shilo (Manitoba), Winnipeg (Manitoba), Gagetown (New Brunswick), Gander (Newfoundland and Labrador), Happy Valley-Goose Bay (Newfoundland and Labrador), Yellowknife (Northwest Territories), Greenwood (Nova Scotia), Halifax (Nova Scotia), Borden (Ontario), Kingston (Ontario), North Bay (Ontario), Ottawa (Ontario), Petawawa (Ontario), Trenton (Ontario), Bagotville (Québec), Saint-Hubert (Québec), Valcartier (Québec), Moose Jaw (Saskatchewan)

Salary: $62,533 to $67,699

Deadline: January 28, 2026

Requirements: Completion of two years of secondary school or acceptable equivalent of education, training, and experience

Description: As a customer services representative, you’ll be in charge of providing customer service regarding inquiries about residential housing units, service, maintenance, and repairs. Duties will include processing and assigning work orders for maintenance or repairs and handling complaints that require immediate attention.

Where: Canada Border Services Agency

Location: Various locations

Salary: $69,423 to $77,302

Deadline: June 27, 2025

Requirements: Secondary school diploma or a satisfactory score on the PSC test

Description: After a combination of online and in-person training, this role will require you to work in a small or remote port of entry. Qualified candidates will help process people travelling in and out of the country.

Where: Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)

Location: Various locations

Salary: Starting from $71,191

Deadline: December 31, 2024

Requirements: High school diploma, driver’s license

Description: Successful candidates will undergo rigorous training to help prevent and solve crime. You’ll help keep Canadians safe and enforce laws at various levels (federal, provincial/territorial, and municipal).

Where: Correctional Service Canada

Location: Drumheller (Alberta), Edmonton (Alberta), Grande Cache (Alberta), Innisfail (Alberta), Maskwacis (Alberta), Stony Mountain (Manitoba), Duck Lake (Saskatchewan), Maple Creek (Saskatchewan), Prince Albert (Saskatchewan), Saskatoon (Saskatchewan)

Salary: From $22.32 to $28.39 per hour

Deadline: January 7, 2025

Requirements: Successful completion of three years of secondary school or an acceptable combination of education, training and experience

Description: Correctional Service Canada is looking to fill permanent and temporary positions. The food distribution helper is responsible for cleaning and maintaining food preparation equipment, managing inventory, and adhering to security and fire safety protocols. The cook’s helper will assist in preparing and distributing meals. You’ll also train offenders on food service operations, safety protocols, and hygiene practices.