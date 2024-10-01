Minimum wage just went up in these Canadian provinces

Some workers in Canada will soon see a bump to their paychecks as the minimum wage has increased across four provinces.

If you live in any of the four — and are currently being paid minimum wage — you’ll see a pay increase in your next paycheck after these changes come into effect on Tuesday, October 1. According to the Retail Council of Canada, a non-profit supporting small, mid, and large retailers, the minimum wage increased in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Prince Edward Island.

BC workers won’t see a salary hike this time around, but the hourly minimum wage did go up from $16.75 to $17.40 in June, making it the province with the highest hourly rates.

Among the territories, Nunavut has the highest minimum hourly wage at $19, followed by Yukon at $17.59.

Currently, the federal minimum wage is at $17.30 per hour after an increase on April 1, 2024.

“This includes employees in federally regulated industries, federal Crown corporations and certain Indigenous government activities on First Nations reserves,” states the Ministry of Employment and Social Development of Canada (ESDC).

But what about other workers?

Here’s how much more employees in these provinces with a recent pay bump can expect to earn.

Ontario

In March, the Ontario government announced that the minimum wage of $16.55 would see an increase. As of October 1, that rate went up by 65 cents to $17.20 per hour.

According to the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development of Ontario, the general minimum wage worker who works 40 hours a week will see an annual pay increase of up to $1,355.

Manitoba

According to Justice for Workers, the minimum wage in Manitoba was previously $15.30 per hour. After a 50 cent pay bump, the hourly minimum wage is now at $15.80 as of October 1.

Prince Edward Island

For the second time this year, the minimum wage is going up in PEI.

In October 2023, the Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning, and Population announced that the hourly minimum wage would increase from $15 to $15.40 on April 1. Now, that rate has increased again by 60 cents to $16.

Saskatchewan

Workers in Saskatchewan will see the highest hourly pay rise.

According to the provincial government, employees’ hourly rates will increase by $1 from $14 to $15 as of October 1.

Despite the increase, Saskatchewan still lags behind the rest of Canada — at $15, it’s the lowest hourly rate nationwide.

What are your thoughts on the minimum wage increase? Let us know in the comments.