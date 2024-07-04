Become a border buster: CBSA is currently accepting resumes for well-paying positions

If you’re on the hunt for a new job, the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) is now officially recruiting for its Border Services Officer Trainee Program.

This opportunity allows hopeful applicants to submit their applications to the CBSA system for further evaluation.

What is the CBSA Border Services Officer Trainee Program?

According to the CBSA, when candidates apply to this selection process, they aren’t applying for a specific job but rather an “inventory of future vacancies.”

When positions become available, applicants who meet the CBSA’s qualifications may be contacted for further assessment.

Applications will be kept in the agency’s inventory for three months and applicants will be notified before they expire.

Those who have been contacted by the CBSA and are actively being evaluated in another CBSA Border Services Officer developmental program selection process don’t need to reapply for this training program.

“If you have applied to another selection process and you have not yet been contacted by the CBSA, you must reapply to this selection process,” notes the agency.

What to expect

The CBSA says that the pay for positions it’s hiring for ranges between $69,423 to $77,302.

Career opportunities could include positions at various ports of entry across the country, including those located in smaller communities.

After the assessment process, candidates will have to complete the Officer Induction Training Program (OITP). From there, successful recruits will continue as Border Services Officer (BSO) trainees in the Officer Induction Development Program (OID Program).

Following the OID program, candidates will finally become qualified BSOs.

The OTIP includes four weeks of facilitated distance online learning and 14 weeks of in-residence training at the Canada Border Services College in Rigaud, Quebec.

Who can apply

Persons residing in Canada, and Canadian citizens and Permanent residents abroad are welcome to apply to the developmental program.

The CBSA says it will prioritize assessment for candidates from these groups:

Candidates who self-declare as belonging to one or more employment equity groups (Aboriginal peoples, persons with disabilities, visible minorities, women)

Candidates who express their willingness to work at a small, remote, or difficult to staff ports of entry

Candidates who have recent experience as a Student Border Services Officer (SBSO);

Candidates who wish to be considered for a bilingual position (French and English only).

Some criteria will be applied or assessed at a later date, such as essential education or previous experience.

Some asset qualifications such as experience working in a law enforcement environment, experience de-escalating “difficult” situations, or previous work experience with the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) may also be needed for particular jobs.

Full information about qualifications can be found on the recruitment page.

CBSA conditions of employment

The agency has a number of employment conditions applicants should be aware of, including working various shifts, travelling, undergoing medical exams, and accepting an assigned posting anywhere in Canada.

The assessment process also includes the successful completion of an officer trainee entrance exam, presenting valid documentation, a psychological assessment, and security clearance, among other qualifications.

How to apply

Applications for the developmental program are currently being accepted online and the closing date is June 27, 2025, meaning hopeful candidates have time to get applications in.

Be sure to read all of the CBSA’s instructions and information on the application process here before applying.