Amazon Canada hiring 9,000+ holiday workers and the average pay is higher than last year

With the busy holiday season right around the corner, Amazon has announced that it’s hiring for over 9,000 full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across Canada.

On Thursday morning, Amazon said it sought to fill positions for stowing, picking, packing, sorting, and shipping customer orders to the company’s fulfilment centres, sortation centres, and delivery stations.

Amazon is investing over $100 million in pay increases for customer fulfillment middle and last-mile logistics employees in Canada, marking a 54% increase over its 2023 total investment and compensation.

Last year, Amazon’s average hourly base wage was nearly $20.80. Now, it’s increased to $22.25.

“A seasonal role can be the start of future career opportunities at the company,” a statement from the online shopping giant reads.

Amandeep Chouhan, an Amazon employee based in Belleville, Ontario, shared his success story. He began as a frontline holiday season worker 11 years ago and is now the site leader at a fulfilment centre dedicated to managing extra-large products.

“Thanks to the support of my leaders, what I thought would be a temporary job became the journey of a lifetime, with roles that allowed me to build skills and take on new responsibilities,” he said. “Amazon is one of the only companies where you can grow a long-term career with endless possibilities.”

Eligible regular employees also receive benefits such as medical, vision, and dental coverage and a group RRSP plan. They can expect planned pay increases every six months until their 24-month anniversary, and then they receive another increase at month 36.

Plus, workers can also receive bonuses if they refer new candidates who get hired to eligible positions.

“Amazon’s Career Choice program is a paid benefit that allows eligible employees to grow their careers by building the skills needed for today’s most in-demand fields. The program is offered in partnership with more than 20 educational institutions across Canada. Regular employees can now take advantage of Amazon Career Choice language classes from day one of employment,” the e-commerce giant further shared.

The new delivery stations will open by the end of this month in Burnaby, BC, (Riverbend Business Park); Calgary, Alberta, (Rocky View County); Windsor, Ontario, (Dodge Drive); Ottawa, Ontario, (Ottawa East); and Richmond Hill, Ontario, (Vogell Road).

With these stations up and running, Amazon’s footprint in Canada will encompass more than 65 different logistics sites.

Click here to check out Amazon’s job openings for the upcoming holiday season.