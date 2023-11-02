This Google Flights hack will help you figure out where your next trip is

No destination? No problem. This Google Flights hack will not only help you figure out where your next trip is but where the best deals are.

For those who may not know about this hack, it’s incredibly simple.

All you have to do is go to Google Flights and input the city you’re flying from in the “Where from?” search bar, and then “anywhere” in the “Where to search bar.”

You can choose your desired departure and return or leave it blank if you’re not tied to a schedule.

When you click explore, it’ll populate a map with possible travel destinations around the world and include the price of the flights.

If you’re flexible with travel dates, you can either search for a weekend, one-week trip, or two-week trip in the next one to six months.

From there, Google Flights will let you scope out which destinations you can travel to for the best deals.

For example, the map below shows flights for one-week trips in the next six months.

You can stay domestic and fly to Vancouver for as low as $142 if you travel in March 2024.

Or, you can go somewhere new like Lisbon for just $533 if you travel from November 26 to December 4.

You can adjust the filters to make your search as specific as you want, including how many layovers, whether you’re travelling by air or land, and even specify based on your interests.

If you’re looking for flights back home for the holidays, here are the cheapest days to fly out.

Where would you go if you could fly anywhere? Let us know in the comments.