As the holidays approach and Canadians plan on visiting family for the festivities, you’re probably wondering how you can save big on flights back home.

Thankfully, travel agency CheapAir has released a new study predicting the best days to fly out in time for Christmas and New Year’s Eve without breaking the bank.

According to the study, because Christmas lands on a Monday this year, the most expensive flights will be on the Friday and Saturday before the holiday.

The cheapest day to fly out would be Monday, December 18, says CheapAir. You can save big on flights and spend some extra time with your loved ones.

If that’s too much face time with your relatives, the study also recommends flying out on Christmas Eve. You can save up to $120 if you depart on December 24.

If you don’t mind missing Christmas Eve, you can also fly out on Christmas Day for cheaper flights.

Want to be there in time for New Year’s Eve? According to CheapAir’s study, you can get a good value on flights departing from December 28 to 31.

And if you’re looking to go back home after the ball drops, CheapAir predicted that return flights will be the same whether you fly on Monday, January 1, or Tuesday, January 2.

The travel agency shared some more tips and tricks for to get cheap airfare this holiday season: