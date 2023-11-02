European airline finally debuts much-awaited child-free zone on flights

A European airline is finally introducing a much-awaited child-free zone on its flights.

In August, Turkish-Dutch Corendon Airlines said it would start testing an “adult-only zone” on its flights between Amsterdam and Curaçao on November 3.

It stated that the new zone was meant for passengers without children and business travellers who want to “work in a quiet environment.”

Corendon added that this child-free zone will also have some advantages for parents travelling with their kids, as they won’t have to worry as much about other passengers reacting to their children crying or being loud.

The airline’s founder, Atilay Uslu, said that the adult-only zone will help cater to travellers looking for some “extra peace of mind during their flight.”

The child-free section is at the front of the aircraft and contains nine XL seats with extra legroom and 93 standard seats.

Curtains will separate the adult child-free zone from the remainder of the aircraft, “creating a shielded environment that contributes to a calm and relaxed flight,” said the airline.

“Bookings in the adult-only zone are doing well,” a Corendon spokesperson told Daily Hive in an email on Thursday, adding that the child-free zone is already half full for all of November.

“However, we see that seat reservations — including the first flight — are often booked just before departure. This is when the number of reservations increases dramatically, as was the case last week,” the airline said.

“Our estimate is, therefore, that the zone will be almost fully booked this month.”

Daily Hive held a poll in May to gauge how our readers feel about child-free air travel.

“Should Canadian airlines offer child-free flight options?” we asked. The poll received 784 responses.

A minority (16.2%) disagreed and said children should be allowed on all flights.

Over 25% preferred the concept of child-free seating zones over a fully adult-only flight.

With files from Daily Hive’s Simran Singh