Woman buys rare vase at Goodwill for $3.99 that ends up being auctioned for over US$100K

Many thrifters dream of stumbling onto a rare find at second-hand stores like Goodwill, but few are lucky.

Virginia resident Jessica Vincent is one of the few who seem to have the Midas touch.

She was browsing through the aisles at a Goodwill in Hanover County when a glass vase caught her eye.

Sitting atop a high shelf, it stood out amongst the clutter with purple and green brush strokes wrapping around its body.

Vincent bought the vase for just US$3.99 at Goodwill, but had a feeling it might be worth more.

“I had a sense that it might be a $1,000 or $2,000 piece,” she told The New York Times. “But I had no clue how good it actually was until I did a little bit more research.”

A small “M” on the bottom of the vase was her first clue. She told the publication she believed it stood for Murano, an island off of Venice renowned for its glass-making.

The experienced thrifter and Antiques Road Show fan first turned to Facebook groups dedicated to glassware to get some answers.

Some members told her it looked like a design by famous Italian architect Carlo Scarpa and recommended she reach out to the Wright Auction House, according to The New York Times.

Vincent sent photos of her Goodwill find to the auction house and was immediately contacted by the president, Richard Wright.

All of the thrifter’s suspicions were confirmed and the vase ended up being auctioned for a whopping US$107,100 (over C$142,000) to an anonymous private art collector in Europe, reported The New York Times.

“We are pleased to present this Carlo Scarpa Pennellate vase, which is one of the rarest pieces we have offered in more than a decade of auctions with Wright,” reads the auction house’s site.

“We know of only one other example in this form and colour combination, which resides in a private collection.”

Vincent cashed in about US$83,500 (over C$111,000) and the Wright Auction House pocketed around US$23,600 (over C$31,000).

Wright told The New York Times that if the vase had even a small chip, it would have probably sold for under US$10,000.

“This was like a winning lottery ticket,” he said.

Vincent told The New York Times that she’s thankful for stumbling onto this small fortune.

According to the auction house’s site, the thrifter and her partner raise polo ponies on a farm outside of Richmond, Virginia.

In January, Vincent bought a 1930s farmhouse that will be receiving its needed renovations thanks to her newfound money.