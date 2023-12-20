As Quebec plans a steep tuition hike for out-of-province students, McGill University has introduced a new scholarship to offset those costs.

McGill says its $3,000 Canada Award will be available to new undergraduate students starting in the fall of 2024 or winter of 2025 studying Arts, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Music, Education, Architecture, Nursing, and most programs in Science.

The school says approximately 80% of new Canadian students from outside who are enrolled in the school will be eligible for the award.

The announcement comes as Quebec approved a tuition hike for out-of-province students, which would see fees increase from $9,000 to $12,000 a year starting next fall. Initially, the province was planning for an increase to $17,000 but confirmed the lower amount during an announcement last week.

Aside from the tuition hike, Quebec also introduced new requirements for out-of-province students to reach intermediate French proficiency by the time they graduate.

In a response to the province’s planned post-secondary changes, Deep Saini, president and vice-chancellor of McGill University, called the policies “unacceptable” and said the impact on Quebec’s economy and universities will be “absolutely devastating” in an announcement earlier this week.

McGill says the award will be a guaranteed offset for up to four years.

In a statement, Saini says the award will require the university to “make financial sacrifices” but noted that Canadian students from outside of the province are part of the school’s “DNA.”

“Over the last 200 years, McGill has risen to meet whatever challenges it faces. At the core of our success has been the talent we attract – from across Quebec, Canada, and the world,” he stated.

“This award is designed to do just that. The quality of our people is the reason that McGill is and will remain one of the top universities in the world.”

McGill will make more details of the tuition award available on its Undergraduate Admissions website by December 22, 2023.