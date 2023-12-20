Mid-week lottery results: Winning numbers for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw

If you bought a lottery ticket for Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw, it’s time to dig it out and check the winning numbers.

The draw took place on December 19, and the winning numbers were 02, 03, 04, 13, 21, 35, 38, and bonus number 50, according to PlayNow. The jackpot was worth $12 million; however, there were no big winners.

No one won the second prize worth $139,526.30, but 36 people won the third prize after matching six of the seven winning numbers. As a result, each of them will soon receive a cheque for $3,875.70.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers were 7, 23, 27, and 88, but no one won the $500,000 prize. After matching three of the four winning numbers, 32 people scored $1,000 each.

One lucky winner matched the Encore number 5943607 and won $1 million.

If you hope to try your luck again, the next draw will take place on Saturday, December 23, with an estimated jackpot of $17 million.