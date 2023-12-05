This year wasn’t easy, but Canadians still had it in their hearts to be generous and give to those in need, according to the 2023 GoFundMe Year in Giving Report.

The report released today reveals 20 of Canada’s most giving communities in 2023.

The social fundraising platform determined its list by measuring the number of donations per capita made through its website over the past year.

The top 20 Canadian communities came together to give to causes that supported healthcare needs, helped local businesses, and backed numerous community development projects.

In 2023 alone, GoFundMe recorded $2 million in donations in Canada, a 7.4% increase from last year’s donation amount of $1.86 million.

Although the most generous communities were located across the country, British Columbia and Ontario dominated the top-20 list this year.

Victoria, BC, was named the most generous community in Canada, followed by North Vancouver and Vancouver.

According to GoFundMe, 23,000 donations were made in Victoria in 2023.

“With a population of just under 92,000, that results in a per capita donation rate of 26 percent — or one in four Victorians,” stated GoFundMe.

The online platform noted that this year’s most generous donation days were March 29, June 9, and July 20. On average, Canadians donated $122.20 to various causes, added GoFundMe.

Here’s the complete list of GoFundMe’s top 20 most generous communities in Canada.

1. Victoria, British Columbia

2. North Vancouver, British Columbia

3. Vancouver, British Columbia

4. Prince George, British Columbia

5. Kelowna, British Columbia

6. Nanaimo, British Columbia

7. New Westminster, British Columbia

8. Brampton, Ontario

9. Maple Ridge, British Columbia

10. Thunder Bay, Ontario

11. Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

12. Kitchener, Ontario

13. Peterborough, Ontario

14. Guelph, Ontario

15. St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

16. Toronto, Ontario

17. Milton, Ontario

18. Whitby, Ontario

19. Barrie, Ontario

20. Fredericton, New Brunswick