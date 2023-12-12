Since we’re just chatting among friends here, I think we can all admit that 2023 has been a bit of a doozy. But now that we’re heading into the holidays (and, thankfully, the end of the year), it’s time to take a second and treat ourselves to some well-earned TLC — guilt-free. Here are our top picks for the best gifts to give yourself before we ring in the New Year!

This skin therapy wand harnesses the power of high-frequency energy to soften fine lines, tame redness and inflammation, improve skincare absorption and reduce the appearance of dark spots, bumps, and breakouts. Reviewers say that when it comes to fighting pimples, a quick zap actually chills things out and prevents them from coming to a head (get it?). It comes with different tips for targeting different areas of your face — there’s even one you can use on your scalp to improve hair density.

Drape this bad boy over your shoulders when you feel aches or chills settling in. Though it’s technically shaped for your back, the flexible design allows you to pop it onto just about anywhere on your bod. You’ll get to choose from tons of heating and timer options (with an auto shut-off feature, just in case), so you can customize your treatment depending on your needs. Reviewers say it works actual wonders on post-workout aches, osteoporosis pain, and tense shoulders — among other things.

There’s nothing quite like snuggling up in silky Egyptian cotton. It’s cooler than flannel, softer than linen, and practically guarantees a good night’s sleep, which is truly the best gift you can give yourself (especially after a long year). It also features corner ties that’ll keep your duvet locked in place instead of pooled at your feet.

No need to head out in the frosty weather the next time you’re craving some s’mores this winter! Fill up the fire pit with isopropyl alcohol and you’ll get a nice clean burn, perfect for roasting marshmallows and chocolate before smooshing things between two graham crackers. If you’re not the snacking type, you can always use the pit as part of your cozy holiday decor instead!

Regularly steaming your pores helps loosen dirt and gunk, resulting in fewer breakouts and a smoother complexion. It’s also really effective at boosting hydration (because we know the combo of cold air and harsh indoor heating can be incredibly drying) and improving the absorption of your fancy-schmancy skincare. Reviewers say it not only lets them skip regular facials but also soothes dry eyes and works wonders as a humidifier, too.

Aches, pains, shin splints, bunion troubles — all things that can be solved by a good pair of insoles. These can be cut down to size for a perfect fit and can be slipped into just about any footwear, saving you from having to ditch your fave pair in favour of comfort. Reviewers report that they work just as well (if not better) than their expensive prescription orthotics!

I’ll admit that I’m blessed with fairly smooth strands, but in the colder months, things get a bit dry and crispy, courtesy of indoor heat and frigid winter winds. A half pump of this magic elixir is enough to hydrate my whole head without leaving my locks limp and lifeless in the process (or blessing me with a greasy stain on my pillow). I wake up to softer, more manageable hair that gets less staticky under hats and scarves.

Handmade in Montreal, each product is infused with Dead Sea salts and Moroccan Rhassoul clay to help detoxify your bod from tip to tail. Your skin will feel gently exfoliated and purified, while the scents of mint and eucalyptus will help clear your mind (perfect at the end of a stressful year). Best of all, the line is completely free of pollutants, so you can soak, scrub, and mask to your heart’s content without worrying about your skin absorbing anything icky — this is about relaxation, after all.

Juggling your bathtime accessories (or perching them precariously on the edge of your tub) is a no-go, folks. This tray has spots for it all, including a notch for your glass of vino. It’ll extend to fit over any tub, so you can take it with you when you move or remodel.

‘Tis the season to get glam, but if you’re tired of constrictive tights, awkward dresses, or stuffy suiting, a swanky jumpsuit might just be for you. Its wide legs will give you plenty of freedom of movement in case you want to break it down on the dance floor (or just indulge in a few more holiday snacks) while the adjustable straps will let you customize the fit and coverage.

If you plan on hitting the road at all this holiday season (or in 2024), then getting yourself a sturdy-but-stylish weekender is a must. This one’s crafted in buttery leather with a limited edition print that’ll make it easy to spot amidst the greys and blacks of other weekenders. It’s big enough to fit your essentials (and a few outfits), with brilliant little details that’ll make it a joy to use, like feet to prevent scuffing, double handles with a snap grip, a leather luggage tag, and a zippered interior pocket for your passport.

Better sleep is on the horizon at the push of a button because this little gadget is all about helping you tune out and snooze soundly. Unlike sound machines, which can be looping, loud, or just plain annoying, Snooz uses a real fan to fill your space with white noise (it’s hidden inside!). It’s got all the bells and whistles you might want for customization, too, like sleep timers, noise calibration, adjustable tone, and a nightlight function.

It’s probably high time you got an eye exam. Not only can regular ones detect potential issues and diseases (like glaucoma), but an accurate prescription can dramatically improve the quality of your daily life. Take it from someone who knows firsthand the *relief* of seeing the world clearly after struggling with a weak prescription — you’ll have fewer headaches, and those sore, tired eyes? Not a problem anymore. Popped into a chic, lightweight frame like these will actually encourage you to wear them more!

They may look like a classic pair of translucent pantyhose, but as it turns out, this pair has a secret fleecy layer on the inside that’ll actually keep your gams from freezing this winter — and no one will ever know it. Reviewers say they’re incredibly warm and comfy to boot.

If we’re talking about total-body care, then adding a pair of lightweight and supportive sneakers to your regular rotation is a no-brainer. It doesn’t matter if you’re weight-training, running, or just doing a few calisthenics, your feet deserve to feel supported and comfortable while you’re doing it. This pair from lululemon has intense cushioning, plenty of midsole support, and a rugged, springy sole to help propel you forward.

Whether you prefer a full bush, a manicured hedge, or a silky-smooth landing pad, having a powerful trimmer at your disposal is a good idea. It’s completely waterproof in case you like to landscape in the shower or bath and boasts an impressive five-hour battery life on a single charge (so it won’t die mid-shave). It even has shaving guards that’ll let you get real precise with the action while protecting your tender skin from nicks and cuts.

You like a frosty bev all year round. We get it. We don’t judge, which is why this gadget is a must-have. In less than a minute, your drink will go from tepid (yuck) to perfectly chilled. And the only limit is your imagination, whether you prefer a cold glass of vino or an iced coffee in the morning.

A weighted blanket is one thing, but a weighted plushy is a whole other ballgame. Smaller and more compact (read: more convenient) than a hefty blanky, you can easily tuck this pooch into bed with you, even if you sleep with a partner. It’s shaped to snuggle but offers all the therapeutic benefits of other weighted sleep accessories, with the bonus of being travel-friendly. Reviewers have reported that it’s helped them with anxiety while acting as a comfort for elderly family members and children.

Your wrists deserve to be free of clunky wearables – there, I said it. But if you’re really reluctant to forgo the fancy (and helpful!) aspects of wearable tech and fitness trackers, you’ll probably love that this sleek ring option can actually keep tabs on just about every aspect of your bod, including stress, heart rate, and more. One of its coolest features, though, is its dynamic approach to activity levels. Goals are set according to your day, which means it takes into account times when you’re feeling low energy or extra stressed (and doesn’t hold it against you).

Once again, you’ve vowed to become more organized in the new year, and a chic wall calendar is a great first step toward achieving that. It’ll keep your desktop from getting cluttered with agendas and planners while letting you keep appointments, deadlines, and events within view.

Rips and tears happen, but that doesn’t mean you can’t tackle them like a total boss and fix ’em yourself. Though a bit tricky to figure out at first, this handheld sewing machine will let you do just about everything you’d do with a full-size version (while taking up a fraction of the space). I used mine to fix a *massive* tear on one of my favourite dresses, and while I’m thankful I used it on the inside so no one could see my uneven seam, the outside looked absolutely perfect. The kit comes with tons of lil’ accessories to make the process easier, like seam rippers, spools of common-coloured threads, measuring tape, and more.

The style is clearly not going anywhere anytime soon, and this new edition might be the cutest one yet. With last year bringing us the fleece version, this year’s all about the puff, offering not just a water-repellant finish but also a lil’ extra cushioning for all the goodies you’ve got stashed inside. It’s also incredibly easy to clean, so you won’t have to feel guilty if it gets a little dirty when you’re out and about.

These cult-fave hydrogel masks are popular for a reason: they deliver intense care to stressed-out skin while adhering to your face, so you can still putter around the house while you’re wearing it (though we give you full permission to just sit down and enjoy it). This version deeply purifies and soothes skin, which is great if you’ve found yourself breaking out a bit in the weeks leading up to the holidays.

Incredibly absorbent and machine-washable, a single one of these babies can last upwards of a year with proper care. Reviewers like that they dry in a flash and somehow never get stinky, which is the kind of magic tech I can definitely get behind.

You deserve a nice-smelling home, and this gorgeous diffuser will deliver. Part of a collaboration between Vancouver-based Vitruvi and jewellery wunderkind Mejuri, this version is stunning enough to leave out as decor (while still delivering on the “diffuser” aspect, obviously). Plus, it’s completely portable, which means you can move it from room to room whenever a space needs a ~scentsual~ refresh.

