We’re still a few weeks away from the real deal, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t already some pretty dang great Boxing Day deals out there — and Best Buy’s doing it BIG. They’ve got serious discounts on everything from speakers to computer accessories, so check out the list below if you’re in the market for some sweet tech!

Portable, powerful, and equipped with party lights, this speaker will let you keep the rager going all night long. And since it’s waterproof, you can bring it along on all your outdoor adventures, too.

Get it from Best Buy Canada for $379.99 (originally $499.99).

You’ll be able to access any Windows-compatible game (including any in your Steam library) without actually being tethered to your computer. Though it’s designed for portable play, you can still hook it up to your TV and link multiple controllers if you want to have a battle royale with your pals instead.

Get it from Best Buy Canada for $699.99 (originally $899.99).

Reviewers love that you get complete control over the noise cancellation levels, giving you the option to allow a lil’ sound to sneak in or block things out completely. They charge quickly and have built-in controls, so you won’t have to fiddle with your device to change a song, turn up the volume, or activate the microphone. It doesn’t hurt that they’re pretty darn comfy, too, so you can rock ’em all day long without putting your poor ears through the ringer.

Get a pair from Best Buy Canada for $349.99 (originally $479.99).

If you’ve ever taken a sip of your morning bev only to find it’s gone tepid, then consider this sleek cup the antidote to your problems. Using the companion app, you can set it to hold temperature or even warm things up (it’ll work all day long if you leave it on the coaster).

Get it from Best Buy Canada for $159.99 (originally $199.99). Available in three colours and two sizes.

Featuring 5.3K video, a horizon lock, and a seriously impressive battery life, this little camera is the perfect companion for your travels and escapades. It’s completely waterproof and hardy as heck, so you can safely strap it to your skateboard, kayak, flight suit, or anywhere else you can dream up without sacrificing footage quality. The HERO11’s on sale, too!

Get it from Best Buy Canada for $479.99 (originally $549.99).

You can fly this baby to an elevation of up to 4,000 metres, giving you the chance to snag more dramatic footage than ever. Its four copters and a three-axis mechanical gimbal give it extra stability, so your vid will turn out smooth and sharp (rather than shaky). A single charge will give you up to 34 minutes of flight time, while the smart controller has a built-in screen so you can see what your drone is seeing.

Get it from Best Buy Canada for $1,009.99 (originally $1,249.99).

Can’t decide which pics to frame? Save yourself the trouble by digitizing your images and swapping them whenever the mood strikes. Reviewers say images are crystal-clear and sharp, while the app is easy to set up *and* use, so you can spend more time admiring your pics and less time troubleshooting the tech.

Get it from Best Buy Canada for $199.99 (originally $229.99).

Beginner-friendly and foldable, this is the ride you’ll want to cop if you’re looking to dip a toe into the e-scooter world. It’s loaded with handy features, like an ultra-bright headlight (safety first, folks!), dual brakes, anti-puncture tires, and a high-capacity battery so you can ride farther. It also has three riding modes so you can change things up depending on whether you want to go fast, far, or save on energy.

Get it from Best Buy Canada for $549.99 (originally $899.99).

This headset boasts lag-free connectivity (perfect for coordinating team strategy in real time), a flip-to-mute mic, and a glasses-friendly headset so you can game comfortably and seamlessly for hours.

Get it from Best Buy Canada for $79.99 (originally $119.99).

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely seen this appliance on your socials. And while she’s still splurge-y, now’s the perfect chance to snag this gorgeous gadget at almost 50% off.

Get it from Best Buy Canada for $299.99 (originally $499.99). Available in two colours.

Turns out, you don’t need a green thumb to grow your very own veggie garden. Thanks to its self-watering design and auto lights, you can quite literally set and forget the garden (then reap the rewards in a few short weeks). There are also built-in sensors that monitor the growing environment and let you know what your lil’ bebes need. This edition comes with three basil, three lettuce, and three tomato capsules.

Get it from Best Buy Canada for $159.99 (originally $259.99). Available in two colours.

This smaller edition is perfect for compact kitchen spaces while still delivering on the classic Smeg style. But it’s not just a pretty face – the kettle also has a 360-degree swivelling base for easy use, plus a removable limescale filter that’ll help you keep it in good working order for years to come.

Get it from Best Buy Canada for $139.99 (originally $199.99). Available in two colours.

We are team anti-big light over here, so if you’re on the hunt for some creative ambient lighting options, these wall panels are *it*. They’re almost laughably easy to install (they literally just snap together) and can be arranged into just about any shape you can dream up. Plus, the app affords you tons of colour and lighting options so you can create a bespoke setup in a flash – or change things up if you get bored.

Get it from Best Buy Canada for $199.99 (originally $279.99). Also available in a smaller kit.

No need to splurge on the biggie Theragun when this mini version will do just fine. Reviewers say it’s perfect for travel without sacrificing power. It can ease everything from post-workout aches to sciatica in just a few sessions!

Get it from Best Buy Canada for $188.99 (originally $249.99).

Give yourself the gift of relief without having to beg your partner to dig into your sore shoulders. You can set it to massage exactly how you like it, while the flexible handles will give you plenty of room to customize the position.

Get it from Best Buy Canada for $79.99 (originally $129.99).