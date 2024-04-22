Hybrid work or bust: 95% of Gen Z Canadians expect a raise if forced to come into office full-time

Gen Z Canadians don’t play when it comes to having the freedom to work hybrid.

A new survey conducted by IWG Canada, a company that provides flexible workspaces, found that Gen Z employees in the country are overwhelmingly in favour of the hybrid work model.

So much so that 95% of those surveyed would expect some form of salary increase if expected to commute long distances into the office five days a week, according to the report.

Millennials have similar sentiments with 84% expecting a raise if they can no longer work hybrid. Meanwhile, Gen X (71%) and Baby Boomers (61%) are a little more agreeable when it comes to in-person work mandates.

“The study highlights that there are important generational differences and one size doesn’t fit all,” explained Wayne Berger, CEO of Americas, IWG, in a news release.

“Rather, there are many different flavours of hybrid working and the needs of employees will differ according to where they are in their careers and personal lives. Employers face the challenge of balancing the demands of the younger workforce while addressing the concerns of older employees.”

These findings aren’t too far off from what remote workers have expressed on social media when it comes to return-to-office mandates.

Earlier this year, a remote worker’s post on X went viral after he shared the way his company determined which employees would be required to return to the office.

It’s not just an increase in asks for raises employers might encounter if they slash hybrid work.

The study also found that millennials are the generation most likely to look for another job if their employer stops offering hybrid work (53%), compared to only 32% of baby boomers.

Why do Gen Z and millennials love the ability to work hybrid?

According to the survey, at least half of Gen Z (55%) and millennial (50%) workers say their personal career growth has benefited from hybrid work, compared to 35% of Gen X and 36% of baby boomer employees.

Moreover, 59% of Canadians across all generations stated that you don’t need to see coworkers in person every day to form strong relationships.

The report also found that hybrid work has had a positive impact on Canadians’ well-being.

Having the flexibility to work in-office or remote (74%) positively impacts more employees’ well-being than more traditional influences like workload (54%), office commute (54%), manager (53%), or wellness program (40%).

While the study demonstrates the different outlooks on hybrid work between generations, it also revealed significant parallels when it comes to mental health benefits.

Across the generations, 52% of Canadian hybrid workers are feeling improved overall moods, reduced feelings of stress (57%), experiencing better sleep (53%), and more energy (45%).

If you’re looking to stay in the hybrid work model, thankfully, there are tons of jobs you can

Mortar Research surveyed 1,027 Canadians over the age of 18 who work in a flexible, hybrid environment and examined generational preferences regarding how and where they work. The survey ran from March 14 to 19, 2024.