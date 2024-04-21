Weekend winner: A lucky lottery play just became a millionaire overnight

A Canadian lottery player will be waking up to some great news this weekend: they just won a million dollars.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on April 20, and the Gold Ball prize was worth $34 million. There was no jackpot winner, but someone matched the White Ball winning number 40290821-02, netting themselves a $1 million prize. According to PlayNow, that winning ticket was sold in Ontario.

There are now 17 balls in the next draw, and the next Gold Ball prize is worth $36 million.

The winning numbers for the Classic draw were 09, 14, 23, 26, 30, 43, and bonus 35, but no one will take home the $5 million top prize. However, three people from the same province managed to match five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number. Split three ways, they’ll each receive $77,525.10. The tickets were all purchased in Ontario.

The Extra winning numbers were 21, 26, 65, and 77, but no one won the $500,000 prize. After matching the Encore number 9099406, another Ontario lottery player is now $1 million richer.

The next draw will take place on Wednesday, April 24.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.