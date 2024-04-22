Canadian construction worker thought winning lottery ticket was a joke

A Canadian lottery player can’t believe he hit the jackpot in a six-figure win.

Chatham, Ontario, resident Peter Gatfield is celebrating after winning a $100,000 prize with the scratch portion of the Instant Plinko lottery game.

The construction worker says he sometimes treats himself to an Instant ticket when stopping by a convenience store.

It goes to show to always treat yourself because it pays off. This is his first big win!

Gatfield was in disbelief at first.

“I went home to play my ticket and when it revealed I won $100,000, I thought it was a joke. I screamed,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his lottery windfall.

It took a while for the major win to settle in.

“I just held my ticket and stared at it,” he added. “I told my mom and she was over the moon happy!”

The 41-year-old says he still can’t process this lottery win.

“It’s a very exciting feeling,” he smiled. “I plan to take a nice vacation overseas. I don’t have any other plans yet.”

If you bought a lottery ticket this past week, you could be in the same position as Gatfield.

Someone in Canada became a millionaire overnight after the Lotto 6/49 draw on April 20.

No one won the $34 million jackpot, but someone matched the White Ball winning number 40290821-02, netting themselves a $1 million prize. According to PlayNow, that winning ticket was sold in Ontario.

On top of that, a Canadian lottery player struck gold, winning $70 million from last Friday’s Lotto Max draw.

Over the last two draws, the Lotto Max jackpot had reached the game’s maximum limit of $70 million. There were also 13 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs. But after matching the winning numbers 06, 07, 14, 15, 28, 39, 42, and bonus number 37, someone finally won the top prize.

Make sure to check your lottery ticket!

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.