Gift-giving can be hard — throw in budgets, picky recipients, changing tastes, and different age groups, and you’ve got yourself a perfect storm for serious gift-giving anxiety (and stress).

So, if you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift but have less than zero clue where to start, read on to find our recos for foolproof gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Maybe they’re not a great plant parent, and that’s okay! For any aspiring gardeners, this trio of lamps will be a total godsend, largely because it’ll ensure that their greenery gets all the light it needs (no matter where it’s located in their house). Thankfully, they’re also equipped with timers, so your pal won’t even need to remember to turn them on and off.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $37.99. Available in two colours and in three multipacks. Clip the coupon to get $5 off.

Give the gift of less redness! This balm is a multitasker that not only blurs and camouflages, but also soothes dry, flaky skin. It’s also aptly-named, too, with reviewers calling it a hero product that works much better than other brands’ options.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.99 (originally $30.50).

Both pouches are fully detachable, giving them the option to use the lanyard as a keychain, too. Reviewers say that despite its size, it’s *perfect* for small odds and ends, cash, cards, lip balms, and everything else your friend likes toting around.

Get it from Lululemon for $48+. Available in seven colourways.

Level up their skincare game with this nifty little device that combines all the powers of a traditional gua sha tool with LED lights and gentle heat to deliver more supercharged results.

Get it from The Detox Market for $195.

Sure, you’re giving them a kit stuffed with naturally-derived skincare products, but what you’re *really* giving is an excuse for them to slow down and take a moment for themselves. They’ll get all the products they might need to care for their skin from top to bottom (this set’s geared towards those with combination or dry skin, but the brand also makes one for dehydrated skin as well).

Get it from Simons for $138.

Ok, YES, the game’s technically for ages 9-12, but there are no laws stopping you from getting this special edition trivia game for the Disney adult in your life.

Available at Indigo for $41.99 (originally $59.99).

If you’re seriously stumped on what to gift your partner, look no further because this is IT. The set comes with an absolutely fab and fully waterproof little vibrator that’s more powerful than it looks, plus a bottle of organic aloe-based lubricant (which is great if your partner’s got a silicone allergy).

Get it from The Detox Market for $80.

Even if they’re stuck in a concrete jungle, they’ll get to listen to the gentle sounds of trickling water — what’s better than that? It has a 50-hour runtime on a single fill, and it can even accommodate petite plant pots (or just their writing utensils).

Get it from Umbra for $50.

Perfect for the die-hard sneaker-head in your life, this kit will get their kicks looking brand-spankin’ new (reviewers say it even restored vintage or thrifted shoes to their former glory). It’ll work on every inch of their footwear, from the laces to the soles, so no speck of grime or dirt will be left behind.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.40 (originally $24).

This caffeine-free blend is *chef’s kiss* for anyone on your list that’s been complaining of insomnia lately (aka all of us). Peppermint, rooibos, and chunklets of lemon create a soothing harmony of flavours that’ll lull them into a restful slumber — and what better gift is there than a good night’s sleep?

Get it from The Detox Market for $22.

Any and all dog owners on this list would probably LOVE to receive this little gizmo that makes cleaning paws a total breeze. It has a built-in silicone brush tip, so they won’t have to fiddle with scrubbers and cleaners while wrestling their pup into submission. The formula’s unscented and uses all-natural ingredients that are equally safe for the environment as they are for pups and doggos.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.40 (originally $20).

Whether they like their morning drink tepid or absolutely scalding, they’ll be able to have it exactly they how like it, thanks to adjustable heat settings and three timer options (we love peace of mind). The mug lid can also double as a saucer for their stirring spoon.

Get it from Indigo for $27.99 (originally $39.99).

I know what you’re thinking — socks? As a gift? Groundbreaking. But trust me when I say that giving a pair of classic, thick, warm, and wooly chausettes is the kind of thing that’ll be appreciated by just about anyone on your holiday shopping list. They have a smidge of stretch, too, which means they’ll always have a snug fit (and you won’t have to guess what their shoe size is).

Get a pair from Simons for $19. Available in six colours.

This stuff smells so dang good, they’ll want to spritz it on their linens, on themselves, or just around their space. The blend of Bulgarian lavender, witch hazel, tea tree oil, and the titular eucalyptus evoke high-end spa vibes, so your pal will feel like they’re treating themselves to a self-care day with every spray.

Get it from Indigo for $27.29 (originally $38.99).

Cocktail aficionados on your shopping list will appreciate this collection of artisanal mixers that are designed to amplify the flavours of brown liquors (think whiskey, bourbon, and the like). Each batch is handmade in Montreal, so you can feel good knowing you’re supporting Canadian businesses.

Get it from Simons for $37.

If they’d never dream of missing their regular manis, this is a must-have in their hand care arsenal. In addition to being seriously hydrating (the formula has cocoa and shea butters, plus jojoba and castor oils), it also works to keep nails and cuticles bacteria-free, because absolutely no one loves a nail bed infection.

Get it from Simons for $30.

Fleecy one one side and waterproof on the other, we’d go so far as to say this may be a winter MVP. It’s filled with down (hello, coziness) and has fastening loops on either end so they can secure when the wind picks up. Oh, and there’s even a little zippered pocket so they can hide their most important items.

Get it from Lululemon for $98.

These petite pots are small enough to fit in even the most crowded condo, so your giftee can have the joy of harvesting their very own, locally-grown mini veggies — no matter where they’re living. The set comes with planters, saucers, seeds, and instructions, which is great if they don’t exactly have a green thumb. The brand makes a slew of other mini grow pots, too, like herbs, flowers, and microgreens.

Get it from Simons for $55.

If you have a content creator in your life (who doesn’t at this point, TBH), consider gifting them this automated phone holder that can track movement and rotate accordingly. It’s pretty dang speedy, only needing four seconds to complete a full rotation, and can be set to track bodies or faces. There are a ton of other brilliant built-in features, but you can let them discover those for themselves.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $137.49+. Available in three kits.

Aesthetically pleasing and fun to play? Yes, please. And since it’s made of solid wood with metal pegs, it’ll hold up to raucous family game nights (did we mention it’s handmade, too?).

Get it from Simons for $75.

There are few things better than slipping your feet into a cozy pair of slippers after a long day, especially in the winter, so give the gift of a plush shearling pair — your giftee (and their feet) will thank you. They have the brand’s trademark foam bottom, which means they’ll get all the warmth with none of the weight.

Get them from Browns for $135. Available in men’s sizes 9-14.

Dry, flaky lips are no one’s idea of a good time, so you can feel good knowing you’re giving a gift that’ll prevent that. They’ll have four scents to choose from, all of which have SPF 25, so their smoocher will be protected from the sun 24/7.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $40.

Housewarming gift? Check. MIL present? Check. Bestie prezzie? Checkity-check. No one is going to balk at the idea of a crisp, silky-smooth Egyptian cotton sheet set — your biggest challenge will be just figuring out the best colour. For reference, the sheet set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases.

Get it from Silk & Snow for $153 (originally $180). Available in seven colours and sizes twin-California king.

A custom gift? Yes, please. You could go the route of their first (or last) initial, but if you’re feeling saucy, grab them a couple to spell out a special word.

Get it from Mejuri for $128. Available in all letters of the alphabet.

There’s nothing quite like a proper smash burger, and this Canadian-made tool will make crafting one all the easier. This thing is HEFTY (as it should be!), resulting in perfectly seared meats and veggies.

Get it from Simons for $75.

The dual-tiered design will give them to option to use them separately or stacked — the lid can even double as a petite catch-all tray!

Get it from Umbra for $28 (originally $35). Available in two colours.

There’s a reason why this condiment has over 16,000 5-star reviews: because it is pretty dang delicious. It’s got the perfect level of heat, is delicious solo, and can be mixed with other sauces and condiments (like mayo) to make fantastic dips for things like chicken wings and pizza.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.01.

