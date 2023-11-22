Mejuri’s big Black Friday sale is HAPPENING, folks! So if you’re in the market for some bling (or want to get goin’ on your holiday shopping), make sure to take advantage. You’ll get 20% off a minimum spend of $150!

Whether you want to stack up or just want to add a little sparkle to your bracelet game, one of these 14k gold styles is a great option. In addition to different gemstones, the chain’s dotted with petite diamonds for extra pizazz.

Available at Mejuri for $328. Available in 12 styles and two lengths.

Talk about customization. Get your initials or nab a few letters to spell out a secret word. There’s also a pearl version if that’s more your vibe.

Get it from Mejuri for $248. Available in letters A-Z.

A classic’s a classic for a reason, and these petite huggies are both a comfortable and chic addition to your jewellery collection (seriously — I even sleep in mine).

Get it as a pair from Mejuri for $168. Also available as a single and in both white and yellow gold.

Think of this as a little finger mullet, with blingy, glitzy diamonds on the front and a smooth band on the underside that makes it incredibly comfortable to wear. And since it’s made of solid gold, it’ll never oxidize.

Get it from Mejuri for $898. Also available in white gold and in sizes 4-10.

This baby’s made of recycled 14k gold, making it as eco-friendly as it is cute. And while it does come in two sizes, it also has two clasp loops, so you can customize the fit.

Get it from Mejuri for $168. Available in two lengths.

Reviewers love that these pair equally well with sweaters and jeans as they do with elevated holiday outfits. The organic, imperfect shape of the pearls keeps things from looking too stuffy.

Get it from Mejuri for $98.

I’ll be honest; I’ve had this necklace on my wish list for MONTHS. Something about the textural chain and large circle clasp makes it stand out from the sea of regular gold chains. It’s pretty cool that the clasp can double as a loop for charms (though the necklace looks pretty dang good solo, too). We love options!

Get it from Mejuri for $798+. Available in three lengths.

Petite enough to layer with the rest of your ring collection but sparkly enough to ~zhuzh~ up your fingers, it would make a great gift for your friend with the overflowing jewellery box.

Get it from Mejuri for $198. Available in two styles and in sizes 4-10.

Yes, these are stunning. But the cool part is they have a clicker closure, so you won’t have to deal with sharp posts or have to bend them to get things fastened correctly.

Get it as a pair from Mejuri for $348. Also available as a single and in both white and yellow gold.

Wear them alone, wear them together, or split them up onto different fingers — dealer’s choice.

Get it from Mejuri for $498. Also available in white gold and in sizes 4-10.

Though the design’s got some heft to it, reviewers say these are actually surprisingly light — that means no sore lobes at the end of the day! The closure also stays put, so you won’t have to stress about them coming undone (or, worst of all, losing one) when you’re bopping through your day.

Get it from Mejuri for $128. Also available in sterling silver.

Sculptural and glossy, this ring is made to make a statement. It looks equally good on the index and middle fingers and is profiled to be slimmer on one side for more comfortable wear.

Get it from Mejuri for $128. Also available in sterling silver and in sizes 4-10.

Let’s be honest: a pearl necklace never goes out of style. It’s dotted with cultured freshwater pearls, giving the piece an undone, imperfect vibe that’ll pair just as well with a classic cardi as it will with your fave band tee.

Get it from Mejuri for $128.

If you can’t decide between gold and silver, this pair offers both. And with a hinged design and clicker closure, slipping them on (and off) will be a total snap.

Get it from Mejuri for $98.

If you’re going through the effort of curating your jewellery collection, it stands to reason that your brand-new pieces deserve a stylish new home (made of marble, no less). Two compartments will let you divide things up however you see fit, and if you’re ever craving a change, you can definitely repurpose the vessel in other areas of your home. Oh, and each piece is completely unique!

Get it from Mejuri for $148.

Engraveable but totally chic as-is, this piece is designed to last forever (it is made of 14k gold, after all). The inside of the band is slimmer than the front, making it comfier to wear than some chunkier styles.

Get it from Mejuri for $548. Available in sizes 3-8.

If regular hoops are *yawn* soooo uninspiring to you lately, this textured style may hit the mark. They’re light and perfectly sized to add visual interest without being so large as to get tangled in your turtlenecks, sweaters, and other winter layers.

Get it from Mejuri for $168.

It’s the perfect layering piece if you’re in the mood for stacking up on chains and can be engraved if you want to add a little extra personality. Its most unique feature, though, is that the charm is affixed to the front of the chain, so it’ll never slide around back.

Get it from Mejuri for $448.

*Chef’s kiss* for people with multiple lobe piercings (reviewers actually say they’re perfect for second or third holes); these little studs have smooth edges that won’t stab and poke into your sensitive ears. And if you love the look of the ear stack pictured here, make sure to grab yourself the beaded cartilage mini hoop and the spheres bar studs to complete the look.

Get it from Mejuri for $128.

It looks like liquid gold and instantly elevates just about any outfit. What’s not to love?

Get it from Mejuri for $268+. Also available in sterling silver and in two lengths.

Reviewers say that unlike other earcuffs they’ve tried, this lil’ bb stays. put. all. day. long. And since it’s relatively petite, you’ll be able to rock it even with a fully loaded lobe.

Get it from Mejuri for $48.

It looks bold and glossy (which we love) but is actually hollow on the underside, so you won’t feel like your hand’s getting dragged down whenever you rock it.

Get it from Mejuri for $398. Also available in white gold and in sizes 3-10.

Bid a fond farewell to hoops and studs with this drop style that shines and shimmers every time you move.

Get it from Mejuri for $98+. Also available in sterling silver.

Like the necklace of the same style, this bracelet looks equally good solo as it does decked out with charms. Plus, it’s bold enough to wear alone, which is great if you’re not a big fan of having too much dangling from your wrists.

Get it from Mejuri for $648. Available in three lengths.

Let’s be honest; you likely won’t find a style like this anywhere else. The double-layered chain and dual interlocking rings create the illusion of a multi-chain look without the hassle of curating multiple necklaces (and the struggle of keeping them untangled).

Get it from Mejuri for $198.

Great as a wedding band or a stacker, consider this ring a celebratory piece. You can even get it engraved on the inside if there’s something specific you want to commemorate.

Get it from Mejuri for $498. Available in sizes 4-10.

Created in collaboration with Vitruvi, a Vancouver-based company specializing in diffusers and essential oils, this shimmering gold diffuser is as much a decor piece as it is a fab dispenser of your favourite scents. It’s extra-quiet, has several timing settings, and is equipped with an auto-shutoff that kicks in when the water runs out. The collab also includes an essential oil blend!

Get it from Mejuri for $182.

Petite, elegant, and ideal for layering — sometimes the simplest things are the best.

Get it from Mejuri for $98.

Offering all the sparkle of diamonds but at a fraction of the price, chances are you’ll be rocking these all season long. Reviewers like that they’re bigger than studs, which is great if you’re looking for a statement piece but hate dangling styles.

Get it from Mejuri for $128.

I’ve been trying to think of a pun here, but honestly, this style is just sssssspectacular (get it? Because it looks like a boa?). Giving the illusion of multiple stacked rings — and with the added interest of a marquise-cut topaz — it’s a throw-on-and-go style you’ll likely reach for on the daily.

Get it from Mejuri for $148. Available in two styles and in sizes 5-10.

What’s better than one pearl? Three, duh! This style blends comfy and classic hoops with a trio of freshwater pearls and actually looks pretty dang stellar stacked up with other earrings.

Get it from Mejuri for $128.

Symbolizing transformation, renewal, and healing, this pendant can be added to any of your existing chains (or even slipped onto a charm bracelet if you’re feeling frisky).

Get it from Mejuri for $600.

Designed in collaboration with Luar, this style is as much a handy accessory (room for all your stuff!) as it is a piece of art. The jewellery-like chain is extra-long for crossbody carrying, and reviewers say it’s actually the perfect size for toting around all their essentials.

Get it from Mejuri for $350.

Full disclosure: I’m not really a bracelet gal (though the photo above might suggest otherwise). I don’t love anything dangling or constricting my wrists, so finding accessories that’ll fit the bill without driving me absolutely bananas is a challenge, but one that this bracelet tackled with ease. Even though the triangle shapes may seem uncomfy, the design actually lays flat on my arm, so I don’t even notice I’m wearing it. I recommend getting a size as snug as you can handle — it’ll stay in place and save you from having to rotate the clasp to the underside of your arm (and keep it from getting snagged on stuff).

Get it from Mejuri for $148. Also available in sterling silver and in three lengths.

Slim enough to pair with other earrings (another great option for those with multiple piercings!), the unique shape of this pair means you’ll never feel like you’re just defaulting to boring ol’ hoops. Reviewers like how lightweight they are, too.

Get it from Mejuri for $98.

It’s lightweight, buttery smooth, and meant to be worn 24/7. If you opt for the titanium style, you won’t have to worry about regular wear and tear, either, because the material’s resistant to scratches, dents, and just about anything else you can throw at it.

Get it from Mejuri for $228+. Also available in titanium, white gold, and yellow gold and in sizes 4-12.

No piercing needed! This cuff slides right over any part of your ear, so you can change up your look without going through all the trouble of adding another hole.

Get it from Mejuri for $298.

Glossy and bold, slipping this cuff over your wrist is a fast way to dress up your look. And since it’s made of thick 18k gold vermeil, it’ll maintain its appeal wear after wear.

Get it from Mejuri for $198. Also available in sterling silver and in two sizes.

We love a classic hoop, and these are as classic as it gets. They’re made of hollow tubing, making them lightweight and completely smooth (no hinges or clasps here).

Get it from Mejuri for $478. Also available in white gold.

A true statement piece, this sterling silver ring has a pop of gold that’ll let you rock it with your 14k pieces.

Get it from Mejuri for $98. Available in sizes 4-10.

There is literally *no* reason why I must have this, and yet something about this gold vermeil collar tag is calling my name. Maybe it’s the fact that it’s designed to slip over any collar or the fact that it’s durable enough to withstand all my kitty’s wildest adventures? It also doesn’t hurt that you can engrave up to two lines on this bad boy (use one for your address in case your furry pal gets lost).

Get it from Mejuri for $38. Also available in stainless steel.

Use it at home, when you’re on the go, or pop it in your suitcase when you’re heading out on vacay — it’s truly the dealer’s choice, thanks to all the lil’ slots and pockets that’ll keep your bling neatly stashed and tangle-free. It’s lined in a microsuede that’ll actually prevent tarnishing, too, so your pieces will look fab for longer.

Get it from Mejuri for $98. Available in two colours.

The name says it all — this is a piece you can rock now and hand down to family if you ever get bored of it (you won’t, but you get the gist).

Get it from Mejuri for $798. Available in four styles and in sizes 4-10.

There’s literally no reason your ankles shouldn’t get any love, and this 14k gold chain fits the bill perfectly. According to reviewers, it’s surprisingly comfortable but catches the light *just* right.

Get it from Mejuri for $300. Available in two lengths.

Big enough to catch the light and equally flattering on a charm bracelet and necklace, think of this as the modern version of a classic pearl charm.

Get it from Mejuri for $98. Also available in sterling silver.

This hoop style is front-facing, which means you won’t have to thread the earrings through your lobes (they’re mounted on posts). And with a teensy sparkling diamond right at the centre, this style is as eye-catching as it is unique.

Get it from Mejuri for $1,000.

You don’t have to live in the 6ix to appreciate this *stunning* ring crafted in 14k gold and set with a slew of colourful gemstones.

Get it from Mejuri for $698. Available in sizes 4-10.

Equal parts edgy, eye-catching, and minimalist, this chain would make a great addition to any of your wrist bling. Reviewers like that it manages to be dainty, lightweight, and incredibly comfy to wear.

Get it from Mejuri for $128. Available in four lengths.

You can get it for yourself, your pals, your parents — the only limit is your imagination. It can slip over any chain and is made of 14k gold, so you know it’ll last forever.

Get it from Mejuri for $148. Available in 11 styles.

At last, a chic spot to stash stuff on the days you don’t feel like rocking a full-on handbag. This bad boy’s made of a full-grain layer and has a nylon lining, so it’ll be easy to clean if something accidentally pops open.

Get it from Mejuri for $55. Available in two colours.

