Listen. We fully know how hard it can be to shop for everyone on your list. And the men? Forget about it. Finding the *right* gift can be a serious challenge, so we’ve rounded up some foolproof options that basically guarantee you’ll be the star of the gift-giving show this year. Because we’re nice like that!

There’s a pretty good chance that these are the best boxer briefs on the market, thanks in large part to their trademark “ballpark pouch” that prevents them from pinching and squashing his most sensitive bits. The waistband won’t dig in, and the legs are roomy enough to accommodate muscular thighs, too.

Available on Amazon Canada for $46.95. Available in six colour sets, in sizes XS-XXL, and in a pack of three.

If his bar cart is looking a little, shall we say, lacklustre lately, he’ll probably appreciate this stylish addition. The set comes with two matching glasses, a pair of chilling stones, and a pour funnel.

Available on Amazon Canada for $81.99.

If he has even one shred of facial hair, then this set is a must-have in his personal care arsenal. He’ll get a beard wash, a conditioner that can be used for shaving *or* as a treatment mask, and a beard oil that my partner has called (on multiple occasions) the best he’s ever tried. It doesn’t hurt that every product smells phenomenal — fresh and clean — so you’ll get treated to a sweet whiff when you lean in for a smooch.

Available at Sephora Canada for $52.

He probably has tons of odds and ends lying around his house, and now, each and every item will have a home. Thanks to the raised edges, things like headphones, jewellery, or other knickknacks won’t roll off (by the way, the corner buttons can be unsnapped for easy storage and transport).

Available on Amazon Canada for $8.49+. Available in 22 colours and in two sizes.

He’s been working his buns off at the gym, so he deserves a massager that’ll make recovery a heckuva lot easier. With several swappable attachments geared to different body parts and treatments, he’ll be able to pound away aches and pains wherever he finds them. And according to reviewers, the battery life’s pretty impressive, so he won’t have to keep the dang thing plugged in after every session.

Available on Amazon Canada for $39.99.

Perfect for the guy who’s just dipping his toe into the self-care scene, this trio of eye masks will help tackle things like dryness, puffiness, fine lines, and dark circles. He’ll be able to choose the formula he needs (like a skincare buffet!), and since they only need 10 minutes to work their magic, he won’t have to set aside hours to give his peepers some TLC. He’ll get 60 patches of each formula.

Available at Sephora Canada for $115.

He follows mixologists on Instagram and is always trying out new mixes, so getting him an at-home cocktail smoker is a total no-brainer. It comes with six types of wood chips (each with a different flavour profile), and reviewers say it’s surprisingly easy to use, too. And if he *really* feels like stepping outside the box, the smoker can also be used on food.

Available on Amazon Canada for $69.99.

Reviewers love that there’s a great varied mix of flavours and spice levels here, giving him the chance to really test the waters. The set comes with seven hot sauces.

Available on Amazon Canada for $35.98 (originally $53.59).

This set’s not only stylish and packable (great for travel), but it’s also stacked with every piece he may need to clip his nails, tweeze an errant hair, or trim a hangnail. Little elastic slots keep things from rattling around, and the blades are pretty dang sharp, too.

Available on Amazon Canada for $34.99.

We know it may look a bit goofy, but trust us when we say this eye mask will be appreciated by anyone who spends any time in front of a screen (aka everyone). Equipped with heat functions, vibration, and even music, it’ll soothe his peepers and give them a much-needed break after a long day at the computer. According to reviewers, it also makes a fantastic travel companion, especially on long-haul flights.

Available on Amazon Canada for $89.98+. Clip the coupon to get $18 off. Available in three colours.

We love a winter white, and this jacket is just utilitarian enough to fit into just about any guy’s closet. It has a soft, suede finish, a plush fleece collar, and more pockets than he’ll know what to do with.

Available at Lululemon for $198. Available in sizes XS-XXL.

Chances are his feet deserve an overhaul, and if he’s not especially fond of pedicures, this foot peel is a great step toward giving his stompers a facelift (so to speak). Infused with skin-safe exfoliating acids and a ton of hydrating ingredients, it’ll soften his calluses, lift away dead skin, and moisturize everything in the process.

Available at Simons for $11.

He’ll be able to charge up his phone while having all his day-to-day essentials neatly organized and within reach. It has slots and spots for everything from keys and glasses to watches and sticky notes, and it can accommodate basically all models of smartphones.

Available on Amazon Canada for $58.80 (originally $63.80). Available in three colours.

Admittedly a big splurge-y, this gadget will help them nail the perfect roast, steak, or smoked meat with, like, zero effort. It can sense both internal and ambient temperature, is easy to clean, and, when paired with the app, can even send him notifications when his food reaches optimal temp.

Available on Amazon Canada for $149.95.

With both manual and electric modes, this screwdriver’s about to become the MVP of his toolkit. It’s positively loaded with smart design features, like a shadeless headlight for working in tight, dark spaces, USB-C recharge, a magnetic case to keep drill bits from getting lost in the ether, and three torque levels for different tasks. It comes with 25 common bits.

Available on Amazon Canada for $85.99. Clip the coupon for $20 off.

By now, we’ve likely all heard about the health benefits of using weighted blankets, and this personal-sized option is ideal for gift-giving. He’ll be able to swaddle himself when he feels anxiety or stress creeping in — thanks to its quilted design, the glass beads inside will always stay right where they’re meant to.

Available at Endy for $195.

Easy to stack and neutral enough to pair with his watches or other wrist bling, this bracelet adds the right amount of visual interest without ever appearing gaudy or flashy.

Available at Mejuri for $98. Available in six gemstone styles and four lengths.

Every game under the sun in one convenient spot? Yes, please. He’ll have access to his full Steam library, and reviewers say it can even double as a mobile PC if he’s in a pinch.

Available on Amazon Canada for $679.99.

Sure, it’ll look pretty freakin’ stellar on his desktop, but reviewers say it actually makes for a fantastic fidget toy — bonus! In case you’re wondering how it works, it uses a magnetic repulsion system to keep the writing utensil hovering at the perfect angle. The pen’s also refillable and waterproof.

Available on Amazon Canada for $129+. Clip the coupon for $7 off. Available in four colours and three styles.

If you haven’t been living under a rock, you’ve probably come across this pan and heard about all the magical things it can do (like steaming, braising, roasting, searing, sauteeing, and baking while being totally non-stick). With that in mind, it would make a fab gift for the gentleman who’s always cooking up a storm, creating recipes, or just wanting to improve his culinary game. It comes with a custom wooden utensil that nests right onto the handle and a steamer basket that can double as a colander.

Available at Our Place for $129 (originally $200). Available in 12 colours and three sizes.

The push of a button is all it takes to whip up the tastiest coffee he’s ever had. It heats up in a flash and even produces rich ‘n’ thick crema that any barista would be envious of. If you really wanna knock it out of the park, toss a couple of coffee pod sleeves into his stocking so he can get brewing straight away. It also comes with the brand’s Aeroccino milk frother.

Available on Amazon Canada for $218.98+ (originally $349.99). Available in three styles.

He’ll be able to get his pump on without ruining the decor vibes with clunky, ugly weights and workout accessories. We call that a win-win.

Available at Indigo for $200. Also available in other styles and weights.

Thanks to the companion app, this baby can keep his drink at optimal sipping temp for hours. That means you’re not only giving him the gift of a sleek, stylish tumbler but also saving him from tepid coffee.

Available at Best Buy Canada for $249.99.

Touch-reactive and fully customizable through the app, these panels will add a little je ne sais quoi to his decor sitch (without taking up any precious real estate). He can even set them to mimic a flickering fire or a trickling waterfall, and additional panels can be added if he ever decides to expand or change the layout.

Available on Amazon Canada for $229.99 (originally $299.99).

It’s made of fully recycled polyester and can be packed down into its front pocket. Once unfolded, it’s pretty dang spacious, so he can use it as a gym bag, grocery tote, or extra storage during travel.

Available at Indigo for $29.99. Available in two colours.

Dry brushing helps exfoliate dry skin and stimulate the lymphatic system, and this brush’s copper bristles also add an ionic component he won’t find in other styles. A quick sesh before his next sauna visit will help detox his body!

Available at Indigo for $95.