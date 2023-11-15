Hey there! We hope you love our recommendations, all of which were independently selected by our editorial staff (though some may have been sent for consideration). Daily Hive may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

Puffers are your best defence against Canada’s infamously brisk winters, so if you’re in the market but don’t know where to start your search, we have some good news — read on to find our top picks for the best puffer jackets that’ll keep you warm this year!

An updated version of the brand’s viral puffer (you know the one), this new edition features fleecy detailing, plus all the cool little details that made the OG style such a runaway hit: plenty of deep, zippered pockets, side zippers for ventilation, a roomy fit to accommodate winter layers, and an oversized hood to keep you toasty when the temps plummet.

Available on Amazon Canada for $179.99. Available in five colours and in sizes XXS-XXL.

Two features make this option a standout: its oversized and exaggerated collar (seriously, you could even skip the scarf) and its windproof and water-repellant fabric. It has a relaxed fit for easy layering and a cinchable hem to keep frosty breezes from sneaking in.

Available at Lululemon for $398. Available in two colours and in sizes 0-14.

Meant to keep you warm in temperatures up to -30°C, this mid-length parka is also fully waterproof — perfect for those unbearable winter days when everything is freezing and wet. The belt is removable, too, so you can switch up your look on the fly.

Available at Aritzia for $425. Available in three colours and in sizes 3XS-XL.

Though inspired by the original jacket of the same name released in 1996, this classic puffer is designed to be timeless. It’s water-repellant and has a slew of brilliant little features that make it a serious MVP when it comes to fighting against frigid temperatures, like a stand-up collar, a relaxed fit for layering, and cuff tabs.

Available at Simons for $430. Available in five colours, sizes S-XL, and in women’s.

The biggest selling feature here is that gorgeous, oversized faux fur hood. It’s large enough to fit over big hair and may even convince you to skip the toque entirely. The jacket’s also filled with fully recycled down (we love an eco-friendly fashion moment) and features a dual closure — both zippered and snaps — so you can make extra sure that no chilliness creeps in.

Available at Banana Republic Canada for $460. Available in two colours and in sizes XXS-XXL.

If we can all more or less agree that puffer jackets in general focus more on functionality than style, then this one bucks that trend. That said, it’s still seriously cozy, rated for temperatures up to -25°C and loaded with features that’ll keep you feeling warm and looking great: a removable down hood, velcro storm placket, insulated pockets, and an oversized fit that’s perfect for (you guessed it!) layering over thick sweaters.

Available at Mackage for $1250. Available in three colours and in sizes XXS-XL.

Aptly named, this baby will feel like you’re swaddled in your duvet (rather than heading out into some gross winter weather). The water-repellent and wind-resistant shell will keep you warm and dry, while the high-low hem and exaggerated collar keep you covered where it matters most. A two-way zipper, gaiter cuffs, and plenty of pockets make it extra functional.

Available at Lululemon for $598. Available in sizes XS-XL.

Simple, classic, and perfect for travel, this style can be worn solo during fall or layered under a bigger parka when the temperatures *really* drop. And unlike downfill, which can be hard to take care of, it’s stuffed with PrimaLoft, which means it’s machine-washable and can be tossed in the dryer.

Available at Joe Fresh for $69. Available in sizes XS-XXL.

Lightweight but still designed for winter weather, this option is meant to be your go-to. And for good reason, too — it has a roomy cut, a cinchable down hood, and extra insulation in areas prone to moisture, so you won’t have to stress if you break a sweat.

Available at Arcteryx for $550. Available in five colours and in sizes XXS-XXL.

Light as a feather, this bad boy will keep you warm and toasty even when the temperatures go down to -20°C. It has big and deep pockets for stashing all your stuff, with interior straps that’ll make carrying it (like a backpack!) easier if things get warmer throughout the day.

Available at Canada Goose for $995. Available in three colours and in sizes XXS-XXXL.

Cuffs, collars, and zippers abound in this style, which also offers a removable (and adjustable) hood for a custom fit. Zippered pockets will help you safely stash your stuff, while two-way zippers at the base let you adjust the roominess in a hot sec. The shell is also water-repellant and abrasion-resistant.

Available at Athleta for $315. Available in two colours, petite, regular, and tall silhouettes, and in sizes XXS-XXXL.

It has an inner dickie, a removable storm hood, and will keep you warm up to -30°C. Thanks to the hood’s unique extendable visor, you’ll be able to traverse easily through all kinds of icky weather and keep ice and snow out of your face in the process.

Available at Rudsak for $945. Available in unisex sizes 1-6.

Reviewers rave about this jacket, saying that despite its weight, it actually holds up to some seriously frigid temperatures. They also love the inner sleeve ribbing that has thumbholes to keep things from riding up when you’re bopping through your day.

Available on Amazon Canada for $89.99+. Available in eight colours and in sizes S-XXL.

Warm, lightweight, and encased in extra-durable ripstop fabric, this packable style is a fave for a reason. Best of all, it can be folded right down into its own pocket!

Available at Uniqlo for $89.90. Available in six colours and in sizes XXS-XXL.

In addition to all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a parka warm enough to wear through the worst of the winter, it also has special seam seals to keep the wind out (and warmth in). You’ll also probably love the zippered vents in the armpits — y’know, for when you need to let out some steam.

Available at Nobis for $1,095. Available in three colours and in sizes XXS-XXL.

This budget-friendly style is vegan-friendly (that means no downfilling), but reviewers say it holds up really well against temperatures up to -5°C.

Available at H&M for $59.99. Available in seven colours and in sizes XXS-XL.

It’s plush, warm, and long enough to cover your bum while holding up to temps of up to -25°C. There’s also a hidden interior pocket for when you just want to carry the essentials.

Available at Roots for $298. Available in three colours and in sizes XXS-XXL.

It’s all about the invisible deets with this one, like the interior drawcord you can tighten to change the silhouette (or feel cozier), a storm flap over the front zipper, and fleece-lined pockets that’ll keep your grabbers warm if you forgot your mittens at home.

Available at Kit and Ace for $299. Available in sizes XS-L.

Extra-long and cut in a flattering A-line, this is *the* coat for fancy nights (or days) out when the weather clearly hasn’t gotten the memo. It’s loaded with nifty cold-weather details: a fully lined down-filled hood, storm visor, insulated pockets, knit storm cuffs, and a removable sash. Oh, and it’s also made of recycled down!

Available at Mackage for $1250. Available in four colours and in sizes XXS-XXL.

The lightest option on the list, this down puffer is warm enough for cooler fall and spring days. But because it’s packable, you can rock it under heavier layers when it gets *seriously* cold out (and reviewers add that it’s pretty dang comfy, too).

Available on Amazon Canada for $52.17+. Available in 17 colours and in sizes XS-6X.