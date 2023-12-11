NewsVentureJobsCanadaHumour & WeirdCanada

People share the quickest ways they've seen coworkers get fired

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Dec 11 2023, 2:07 pm
People share the quickest ways they've seen coworkers get fired
Photo Smoothies/Shutterstock | @REVOtril2mg/X

Michael Scott and his coworkers’ wild antics on The Office certainly made for good TV, but what about real life?

X account No Context Humans (@HumansNoContext) asked users: What’s the quickest way you saw a coworker get fired?

People shared some wild stories about ex-colleagues who made a lasting impression. From stalking Britney Spears to complaining about the boss in a companywide email, there are many ways to go from being employed to unemployed.

Here are some people who kept the HR department on their toes.

What’s the worst way you’ve seen someone get fired?

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Venture
+ Jobs
+ Canada
+ Humour & Weird
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop