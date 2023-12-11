People share the quickest ways they've seen coworkers get fired

Michael Scott and his coworkers’ wild antics on The Office certainly made for good TV, but what about real life?

X account No Context Humans (@HumansNoContext) asked users: What’s the quickest way you saw a coworker get fired?

People shared some wild stories about ex-colleagues who made a lasting impression. From stalking Britney Spears to complaining about the boss in a companywide email, there are many ways to go from being employed to unemployed.

Here are some people who kept the HR department on their toes.

Co-worker: How the f*ck can I help you today? Babaygi the next day 😂 https://t.co/IlPmgW4p8R — Ronald Arrazola (@REVOtril2mg) December 8, 2023

Well, one time I saw a coworker get fired faster than a rocket leaving the launch pad when they accidentally replied-all to an email from the boss complaining about said boss. It was a classic case of “open mouth, insert foot, and then get booted out the door.” Oh, the joys of… — brn EO-NSKO (@NSKO_yolo) December 8, 2023

Looking up Britney Spears phone number in the system. Less than an hour later, two suits I’ve never seen before come and escort person off the premises. Haven’t seen that person to this day and this was back in 2009-2010ish. — Double A (@mak3_yours3lf) December 8, 2023

just saw this on Facebook pic.twitter.com/9yNglKUxH6 — 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗶 ‘𝗲𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗽  (@Auti_eSharp) December 8, 2023

He was walking about on his cell phone and didn’t give a bleep. The boss spotted him and said, “You wanna put that in your locker?” he was so rude back to her, so she told him to get out of her shop. https://t.co/OKVRiwOET2 — lee-Ann (@Nico2254562) December 9, 2023

Guys first week of work: Sat in an office, leant to one side lifting half his arse off his seat (directed towards a lady), pushed out a fart that sounded like it hurt him, said “oh that’s been trapped for days”.

Called in the bosses office that afternoon and was never seen again. https://t.co/wb5mRpVzFs — Marquess of Queensberry (@of_marquess) December 8, 2023

Went into my managers office during his lunch break and began filling out applications for work outside of the company. Boss walks in and notices. They proceed to cut him loose so ruthlessly I damn near reached for the fire extinguisher to put out the flames engulfing his uniform — AJ Salazar (@AJSalazar2) December 9, 2023

when I was testing @ Sony First Party (aka FPQA), right after getting out of training, this kid threw on Pornhub right in the middle of testing and turned the volume full blast. When he was escorted out of the building, he said “Oops, sorry.” https://t.co/vXX26EzvZf — Tomasi Akimeta, aka “51yr old Gamer” (@takimeta) December 8, 2023

What’s the worst way you’ve seen someone get fired?