NewsFashion & BeautyShoppingCanadaCanada

"It's so unbelievably offensive": Latest Zara campaign stirs outrage

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Dec 9 2023, 9:51 pm
"It's so unbelievably offensive": Latest Zara campaign stirs outrage
@zara/Instagram | @dilisciavalen/X

Zara’s latest ad campaign showcasing the fast fashion brand’s newest collection has sparked anger and drawn criticism online.

The fourth Zara Atelier collection is all about a jacket worn in photos by American model Kristen McMenamy. However, it’s not the sharply cut jacket that’s causing a stir.

On December 8, the fashion retailer posted photos on social media promoting the latest addition to its line. One shot features McMenamy carrying a mannequin covered in a white fabric, while another image has the model standing inside a wooden box.

@HereZmyself/X

“An exercise in concentrated design that is conceived to showcase the finest aspects of Zara’s creative and manufacturing capabilities, Zara Atelier offers one garment, six ways — and unlimited possibilities,” reads the post.

Online, people pointed out the similarities between the photos from the Israel-Hamas war of bodies of the deceased covered in white shrouds.

Reactions range from disbelief to anger, with X users encouraging people to “boycott Zara.”

Zara deleted the post but hasn’t issued a statement regarding the incident. Daily Hive has reached out to the company for a comment.

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Fashion & Beauty
+ Shopping
+ Canada
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop