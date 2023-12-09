"It's so unbelievably offensive": Latest Zara campaign stirs outrage

Zara’s latest ad campaign showcasing the fast fashion brand’s newest collection has sparked anger and drawn criticism online.

The fourth Zara Atelier collection is all about a jacket worn in photos by American model Kristen McMenamy. However, it’s not the sharply cut jacket that’s causing a stir.

On December 8, the fashion retailer posted photos on social media promoting the latest addition to its line. One shot features McMenamy carrying a mannequin covered in a white fabric, while another image has the model standing inside a wooden box.

“An exercise in concentrated design that is conceived to showcase the finest aspects of Zara’s creative and manufacturing capabilities, Zara Atelier offers one garment, six ways — and unlimited possibilities,” reads the post.

Online, people pointed out the similarities between the photos from the Israel-Hamas war of bodies of the deceased covered in white shrouds.

Reactions range from disbelief to anger, with X users encouraging people to “boycott Zara.”

WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU — Valentina Di Liscia (@dilisciavalen) December 9, 2023

Boycott Zara !!@ZARA

Our suffering is not your Aesthetic.

Our dying children are not your source of inspiration.

Have some shame. Some humanity. pic.twitter.com/qxDBFFsBsZ — Caffeinated Serenity (@writernextdoor_) December 9, 2023

Someone on your creative team really saw the genocide happening in Gaza and thought, ‘hmm very inspiring. I’ll make an entire collection and shoot about it’.. No one thought this was a bad idea? #boycottzara pic.twitter.com/2VC0n34agU — two bags of sugar (@pilgrimchic) December 9, 2023

This has to b part of an extremely unfortunate marketing campaign,or just openly mocking genocide. I’m flabbergasted to such an unrealistic level by this I don’t even know if it’s 1thing or the other. It’s so unbelievably offensive I’m having a hard time guessing their intentions — Heidel (@Heidel209) December 9, 2023

I want to believe that their is nothing intentionally cynical about this. The trouble is most of us out here have been traumatised by the footage coming out in our part of the world. I would in that frame of mind call this campaign sadly tone deaf. — Mariam (@afkar_mariam) December 9, 2023

Zara deleted the post but hasn’t issued a statement regarding the incident. Daily Hive has reached out to the company for a comment.