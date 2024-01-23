Three dead, four critically injured after ski helicopter crashes in BC mountains

A ski helicopter crash in northern BC has left three people dead and four injured.

Northern Escape Heli-Skiing, which offers customizable heli-skiing and snowboarding packages, shared a statement Tuesday night confirming that the helicopter accident occurred near Terrace.

The tour operator expressed its deepest condolences to the family and friends of those who died and were injured.

“The guests who ski with us and the staff who work with us each season are part of our family,” said Northern Escape’s president and general manager, John Forrest. “It is impossible to put into words the profound grief that we feel and the sorrow that our guests and our staff share. We hope you will respect the privacy of those impacted at this extremely difficult time.”

BC Emergency Health Services shared that multiple primary, advanced, and critical care paramedics responded to the helicopter incident at 4:15 pm on Monday.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. today, we responded to a helicopter incident north of Terrace involving multiple patients. Multiple primary care, advanced care & critical care paramedics responded, including 3 air & 5 ground ambulances, as well as an area manager & a supervisor. 🧵 — BC Emergency Health Services (@BC_EHS) January 23, 2024

According to follow-up posts, paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to the four injured patients, who were all transported to Mills Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The company said it will provide additional details as they come up and is currently focusing on assisting and supporting those impacted by the accident.

HeliCat Canada’s Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) team was contacted and is expected to be deployed to help support everyone involved.

“We are grateful to all the outside agencies and our team who jumped into action immediately after the accident,” Forrest said.

“Northern Escape Heli-Skiing is focused on the safety of guests, staff and guides—it is our top priority and the most important work we do,” he added.

RCMP and other authorities are investigating the incident.

Northern Escape Heli-Skiing said helicopter accidents are rare but pose risks to people who heli-ski in the mountains and backcountry.

Even though the company takes “every precaution” to minimize such dangers per industry standards, it’s “impossible to eliminate” them completely.