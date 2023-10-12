Air Canada sued over unsolved $20M cash and gold heist

Miami-based transport and security company Brink’s has filed a lawsuit against Air Canada over an unsolved $20 million cash and gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport last spring.

The company accused the Canadian carrier of “negligence and carelessness,” according to the lawsuit filed in Canada’s federal court on October 6, obtained by Reuters.

Brink’s claims that Air Canada allowed an unidentified person inside its cargo facility at the airport to steal 400 kilograms of gold, which is worth 13 million Swiss francs (around C$20 million) and US$1.95 million in cash, after being given a fraudulent waybill.

According to the court documents, Brink’s was hired by a Swiss bank and precious metals refining company to transport the gold and money from Zurich to Toronto.

According to former CTV National senior political reporter Glen McGregor’s Substack A Few Tasteful Snaps, Brink’s was tasked with coordinating the shipment using the “AC Secure” Air Canada service for high-value cargo.

It arrived in Toronto on Air Canada flight AC881 from Zurich at 3:56 pm on April 17 and transferred to the airline’s cargo facility.

According to the lawsuit, the unidentified individual accessed the warehouse around 6:30 pm.

“No security protocols or features were in place to monitor, restrict or otherwise regulate the unidentified individual’s access to the facilities,” alleged Brink’s.

The security company says Air Canada failed to use the appropriate security measures and protocols to prevent the heist.

A police investigation is ongoing, and the shipment has not been recovered. There have been no arrests or convictions, reads the lawsuit.

In an email to Daily Hive, Air Canada said it could not comment on the lawsuit as it is now before the courts.