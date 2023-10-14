A Canadian first: Drones will transport lab samples from hospital to hospital

Canadian healthcare is taking to new heights.

Literally.

Halton Healthcare, a prominent healthcare network in Canada, has recently granted approval to use drones to facilitate the swift transportation of medical samples and supplies between two Ontario hospitals— a first in the country.

This groundbreaking collaboration between Halton Healthcare and Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) comes on the heels of a proposal by the former federal transport minister, Omar Alghabra, to enhance safety regulations for drone usage in Canada.

The novel drone delivery service establishes a two-way transportation link between Milton District Hospital and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, which are situated approximately 13 kilometres apart.

A state-of-the-art drone, dubbed the “Canary RPA,” has been tasked with the mission of conveying a variety of critical medical supplies, including blood tests and urine cultures, between the two healthcare facilities.

The six-month contract has a value of $50,000 and will include 26 flights between both hospitals.

“Drones present an opportunity to enhance the efficiency and reach of our transportation system, connect our communities, and modernize our supply chain networks,” says Alghabra.

“The proposed regulations, with a focus on mitigating safety risks while also supporting economic growth and innovation, would provide direct benefits to Canadians and unlock significant economic opportunities in Canada.”

DDC envisions that this innovative approach will not only reduce transportation times but also enhance the security and reliability of medical sample deliveries, consequently taking a significant step toward more efficient and dependable healthcare services.