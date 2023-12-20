Christmas came early for BC's lottery winners who took home $850 million this year

Are you living among BC’s newest millionaires? According to the roundup of lottery winners for 2023, there’s a good chance you are!

According to BCLC, BC lottery winners took home $859 million in 2023, and more than half of that cash went to lucky winners in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

“Surprise, delight, awe, joy, excitement – these are all words that our lottery winners have used to describe how they felt winning, so as 2023 comes to a close, we’re excited to look back and celebrate all of the life-changing dreams that became realities for our lottery winners,” said Pat Davis, BCLC president and CEO.

They should be joyful as the winners in Richmond, Surrey, Port Moody, North Vancouver, and more saw some $450 million in prize money this year.

Some big BC winners this year:

Iuliana Petrovici and 23 colleagues from Burnaby won $7 million.

Geraldine Ettinger from White Rock won the $5 million Classic Jackpot

Simon Pleau from North Vancouver won the $5 million Classic Jackpot

Yvonne Sinclair from Richmond won the $5 million Classic Jackpot

Huei Chern Wei from Richmond won $2.5 million from the Classic Jackpot

Shannon and Karsten Von Richter from Port Moody purchased the same numbers twice and won $3.3 million from the Classic Jackpot.

“In 2022/23, BCLC delivered a record $1.6 billion in net income to the Province of BC, which distributed it in many ways to benefit British Columbians,” the corporation says.