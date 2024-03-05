Facebook, Instagram back online after two-hour outage left users freaking out

Facebook and Instagram are up and running again after tens of thousands of users experienced an outage for around two hours.

Reports started coming in at around 10:30 am ET on Tuesday as users began noticing their Instagram and Facebook feeds weren’t loading.

According to Downdetector, as of around 10:23 am ET, over 24,000 people reported an Instagram outage, and over 111,000 reported a Facebook outage at around 10:34 am.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone posted an update on X at 12:19 pm ET saying the company has resolved the issue.

Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience. https://t.co/ybyyAZNAMn — Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024

People flocked to X during the outage to try and figure out what was going on.

*Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram are down*

Everyone coming back to twitter:pic.twitter.com/h02Pb25eld — Jafrin⁷ 🌙 Free 🇵🇸🍉 (@antares_ojo) March 5, 2024

Many users reported that they were logged out of their Facebook accounts. Some were scared that they were hacked, only to find out about the outage on X.

#Facebook #facebookdown thinking I’d been hacked but it seems EVERYONE is having issues logging in, being logged out, unable to reset passwords etc etc. It wouldn’t even recognise the account recovery codes it sent me! — Mtz3 (@Mtz3X) March 5, 2024

Did everyone else just get kicked out of their @facebook accounts & prevented for logging back in? #FacebookDown — Gillian (@JillianButWithG) March 5, 2024

The internet did what it always does in times of chaos — make memes.

Tom would never do this to us. pic.twitter.com/4INCdvpJMr — Mateo M. (@Mate0M) March 5, 2024