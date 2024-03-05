NewsVentureTechCanada

Facebook, Instagram back online after two-hour outage left users freaking out

Mar 5 2024, 3:59 pm
Facebook, Instagram back online after two-hour outage left users freaking out
Facebook and Instagram are up and running again after tens of thousands of users experienced an outage for around two hours.

Reports started coming in at around 10:30 am ET on Tuesday as users began noticing their Instagram and Facebook feeds weren’t loading.

According to Downdetector, as of around 10:23 am ET, over 24,000 people reported an Instagram outage, and over 111,000 reported a Facebook outage at around 10:34 am.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone posted an update on X at 12:19 pm ET saying the company has resolved the issue.

People flocked to X during the outage to try and figure out what was going on.

Many users reported that they were logged out of their Facebook accounts. Some were scared that they were hacked, only to find out about the outage on X.

The internet did what it always does in times of chaos — make memes.

