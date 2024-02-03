Weekend winner: Someone in Canada just won the Lotto Max second prize

One lottery player will be starting their weekend on a really happy note after winning a six-figure prize.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, February 2, and there was a $40 million jackpot up for grabs. According to PlayNow, the winning numbers were 07, 09, 14, 18, 22, 32, 42, and bonus number 02.

No one won the top prize during this draw, but someone did win the second prize after matching six of the seven numbers and the bonus number. The winning ticket was sold in Ontario, and the winner will soon be going home with a cheque for $190,350.10.

Forty-seven winners will split the third prize after matching six of the seven numbers, and they’ll each receive $4,050.

The Lotto Max Extra numbers for the $500,000 prize were 15, 37, 39, and 80, but no one matched the winning numbers. Similarly, no one won the Encore prize worth $1 million. The winning number was 2959708.

The last time someone won a huge prize was on January 16, when a lottery player in Western Canada won a life-changing $70 million.

The next Lotto Max draw is set to take place on Tuesday, February 6, with a jackpot worth $50 million and two Maxmillions prizes.