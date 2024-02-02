NewsShoppingCanada

Canadians are sick of Value Village not having any "g*ddamn fitting rooms"

Feb 2 2024, 7:22 pm
Value Village customers have a bone to pick with the thrift giant because the lack of fitting rooms in stores makes for a frustrating shopping experience.

The fitting rooms were removed from store locations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and many have not reopened.

This has left customers with no choice but to try items on in the store aisles or purchase items without being able to try them on first.

Many annoyed shoppers have taken to social media to express their dismay with the lack of proper fitting rooms at their Value Village locations.

“If Value Village doesn’t want me taking off my pants in the middle of the store, maybe they should supply some goddamn fitting rooms,” wrote one shopper on X.

“Do you think if we work together, we could collectively bully Value Village into bringing the fitting rooms back?” asked another.

One shopper said they asked a Value Village manager if there were any plans to bring fitting rooms back into stores, and they were told, “No, corporate says they won’t ever be back with theft being a main concern.”

Another customer said they felt “embarrassed” to try on items in front of mirrors over their clothes.

“It doesn’t work, and since you don’t let people return things except for credit, I am done,” they said.

Some shoppers seem to be over the Value Village shopping experience in general.

“You’re primarily a clothing store, and you won’t let us try on the clothes? Bye,” wrote one frustrated customer.

Value Village’s strict exchange-only policy within 14 days of purchase makes the situation even more frustrating.

No refunds are allowed, meaning if something doesn’t fit, you’ll have to exchange it for another item that may not work.

Value Village has recently been in the headlines for its questionable pricing practices on items like burnt-out candles, Dollarama bottles, and more.

One Daily Hive reader who asked to remain anonymous shared photos of items that she came across that likely shouldn’t have made it onto shelves, including dirty dishes that were selling for $10.

Daily Hive contacted Value Village about its fitting room policy but did not hear back before publication. We will update this story when we receive a response.

