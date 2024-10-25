Evelyn McGouran has some big plans for using her recent $1 million lottery win, and they involve giving back.

The retiree, from Gloucester, Ontario, has been playing the lottery since 1975. She was recently at the casino with her husband and was waiting for him to pick her up at the entrance.

On a whim, she thought she’d get a Lotto Max ticket.

On a Saturday after the draw, she checked the winning numbers on her tablet.

“I started to review the Maxmillions wins and realized I had a match!” she recalled in a press release.

“My heart was racing, and my husband was cautious,” she said, adding her win was “hard to believe.”

After grabbing a bite to eat, she went to the store to validate her ticket and was thrilled to get confirmation that she had actually won.

The senior said she would share her winnings with her loved ones and donate some of her prize to the community.

“I will donate to my local humane society and community food bank,” she said.

“I will also share with close family members.”

McGouran isn’t the only Canadian who wants their lottery prize to help those in need.

Lucia Russo, Claudia Casciato, and Paola Casciato are sisters who have been playing the lottery with their cousin, Palma Disciullo.

The family members recently won the Triple Millions prize worth $100,000 in the August 29, 2024, Main Draw.

With their winnings, they plan on paying some bills and giving back to their community.



All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.